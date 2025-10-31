© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Arts News

Arts News October 31, 2025

By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT

Frightmare Theatre brings radio theater back to the airwaves, Arcane Productions talk collaborations in the horror genre, sandbox percussion joins the Springfield Symphony, and ShoeTree Listening Room finds a new home.

October 31 - Slice Girls Halloween Extravaganza at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 

October 31 - Monster Mash Storytime at the Nixa Community Branch Library

November 1 - Free Boys Ballet Workshop at The Creamery

 November 1 - The Soft Surrender Red Carpet Film Premiere

November 1 - Eric Leick Halloweird Darktackular at The Shoe Tree Listening Room

November 2 - How Marvelous, How Wonderful - A Hymn Festival at Central Christian Church

November 4-6 - Clue - Live on Stage! at Juanita K. Hammons Hall

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks