Arts News October 31, 2025
Frightmare Theatre brings radio theater back to the airwaves, Arcane Productions talk collaborations in the horror genre, sandbox percussion joins the Springfield Symphony, and ShoeTree Listening Room finds a new home.
October 31 - Slice Girls Halloween Extravaganza at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
October 31 - Monster Mash Storytime at the Nixa Community Branch Library
November 1 - Free Boys Ballet Workshop at The Creamery
November 1 - The Soft Surrender Red Carpet Film Premiere
November 1 - Eric Leick Halloweird Darktackular at The Shoe Tree Listening Room
November 2 - How Marvelous, How Wonderful - A Hymn Festival at Central Christian Church
November 4-6 - Clue - Live on Stage! at Juanita K. Hammons Hall