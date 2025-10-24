© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts News October 24, 2025

By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published October 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

Randy Bacon's new documentary, MSU theatre and Dance opens Dance Nation, Logan-Rogersville Wildcat band continues to come out on top, Violet Hensley turns 109, new music from Casey & the Atta Boys, and more!

October 24 - Reelin’ In the Years: A Tribute to Steely Dan 

October 24 & 25 - Richard O’Brien's The Rocky Horror Show 

October 25 - Collection Connection: Finding Inspiration in the Process

October 25 - Rock The Rec: Music & Food Truck Festival 

October 25 - The Slice Girls at Moon City Pub

October 26 - Springfield Mid-America Singers: Requiem in D minor 

October 28 - 30 - Lady Saturday's Creepy Cabaret 

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
Mavis Parks
