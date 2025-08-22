Arts News August 22, 2025
Shakespeare’s The Tempest arrives in The Ozarks, The HillBenders release new single and perfrom a hometown show, a Rt. 66 book and radio tour, music from a participant in the Tiny Desk contest, and more!
August 22 - One More Dollar Album Release at The Shoe Tree Listening Room
August 22 - The HillBenders at Tie & Timber
August 22 - 23 - Dean Delray at The Blue Room Comedy Club
August 22- 23 -Stained Glass Theatre presents The Riverboat Revival
August 23 - Collection connection: A 99x Retrospective
August 23 - Storytelling Day at the George Washington Carver National Monument
August 21 - Live from Downtown: Buster Clifton Davis w/Krista Meadows