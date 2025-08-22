© 2025 KSMU Radio
K204FX 88.7 in Mountain Grove is currently off the air. We are working as quickly as possible to solve the problem. In the meantime, you can stream our signal at ksmu.org.
News
Arts News

Arts News August 22, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:08 PM CDT
Jimmy Rea

Shakespeare’s The Tempest arrives in The Ozarks, The HillBenders release new single and perfrom a hometown show, a Rt. 66 book and radio tour, music from a participant in the Tiny Desk contest, and more!

August 22 -  One More Dollar Album Release at The Shoe Tree Listening Room

August 22 - The HillBenders at Tie & Timber

August 22 - 23 - Dean Delray at The Blue Room Comedy Club

August 22- 23 -Stained Glass Theatre presents The Riverboat Revival 

August 23 - Collection connection: A 99x Retrospective

August 23 - Storytelling Day at the George Washington Carver National Monument

August 21 - Live from Downtown: Buster Clifton Davis w/Krista Meadows

Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
