Arts News August 15, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:13 AM CDT
The Ozarks Film Foundry

A budding local theatre company draws from horror, sci-fi, and parody to create a steady stream of original work, Joe Dillstrom prepares for his trip to Isesaki, Japan with a fundraising concert, a leap forward for film in the Ozarks, a veteran jam band makes their Springfield debut, and new music from Abbey Pierce.

August 15 & 16 - David Koechner at Blue Room Comedy Club

August 16 - Live from Downtown: HaHa Tonka with Dallas Jones

August 16 - The Detectives at The Stardust Ballroom

August 16 - Umphrey’s McGee: Cruising Altitude 2025 Tour at The Gilloz Theatre

August 20 - Beginner Watercolor: Fun with Florals at the Ozark Community Branch Library  

August 21 -  Joe Dillstrom - Tie & Timber: Sister City Musical Ambassador to Japan fundraiser

August 21 - Drum Circle at Unity Springfield. (First and third Thursday of the month)

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
