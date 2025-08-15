Arts News August 15, 2025
A budding local theatre company draws from horror, sci-fi, and parody to create a steady stream of original work, Joe Dillstrom prepares for his trip to Isesaki, Japan with a fundraising concert, a leap forward for film in the Ozarks, a veteran jam band makes their Springfield debut, and new music from Abbey Pierce.
August 15 & 16 - David Koechner at Blue Room Comedy Club
August 16 - Live from Downtown: HaHa Tonka with Dallas Jones
August 16 - The Detectives at The Stardust Ballroom
August 16 - Umphrey’s McGee: Cruising Altitude 2025 Tour at The Gilloz Theatre
August 20 - Beginner Watercolor: Fun with Florals at the Ozark Community Branch Library
August 21 - Joe Dillstrom - Tie & Timber: Sister City Musical Ambassador to Japan fundraiser
August 21 - Drum Circle at Unity Springfield. (First and third Thursday of the month)