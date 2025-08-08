© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts News August 8, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
Bobcat Opossum

The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to downtown, Mark West talks about his 40 years in live event production, music from the Tiny Desk contest and Bobcat Opossum, and introducing The Green Room: a weekly Arts News letter!

August 8 - Movies in the Park-Moana 2 at Jordan Valley Park

August 8 & 9 - Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Downtown Springfield

August 8 & 9 - Bobby Jaycox at Blue Room Comedy Club

August 9 – Cruel Summer Blowout-A Tribute to Taylor Swift at Tie & Timber

August 10 - Bobcat Opossum at the Shoe Tree Listening Room

August 12 - 16 - Creative Escape Glass: Fused glass sea turtle workshop 

August 13 - An Evening with Wilco at The Gillioz Theatre 

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
