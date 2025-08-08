Arts News August 8, 2025
The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to downtown, Mark West talks about his 40 years in live event production, music from the Tiny Desk contest and Bobcat Opossum, and introducing The Green Room: a weekly Arts News letter!
August 8 - Movies in the Park-Moana 2 at Jordan Valley Park
August 8 & 9 - Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Downtown Springfield
August 8 & 9 - Bobby Jaycox at Blue Room Comedy Club
August 9 – Cruel Summer Blowout-A Tribute to Taylor Swift at Tie & Timber
August 10 - Bobcat Opossum at the Shoe Tree Listening Room
August 12 - 16 - Creative Escape Glass: Fused glass sea turtle workshop
August 13 - An Evening with Wilco at The Gillioz Theatre