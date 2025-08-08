Arts News August 8, 2025

August 8 - Movies in the Park-Moana 2 at Jordan Valley Park

August 8 & 9 - Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Downtown Springfield

August 8 & 9 - Bobby Jaycox at Blue Room Comedy Club

August 9 – Cruel Summer Blowout-A Tribute to Taylor Swift at Tie & Timber

August 10 - Bobcat Opossum at the Shoe Tree Listening Room

August 12 - 16 - Creative Escape Glass: Fused glass sea turtle workshop

August 13 - An Evening with Wilco at The Gillioz Theatre

