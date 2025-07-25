Arts News
A brand new single from The Shandies, Papa Green Shoes new live record gets released at Stardust Ballroom, and an in-depth discussion with Jody Guy Cottongim about his father Jimmy Guy Cottongim and growing up in show business.
Comedy
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- The Riverboat Revival
Stained Glass Theatre
- Through August 23
Music
Friday
- Donnie Ray & The Noise
Carrie's
- Brian Pitts
Mile 6 Taproom
- The Tablerockers
New Wave Cafe
Saturday
- Dallas Jones presents HEart of Gold: A Tribute to Neil Young
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
- i.V KiNG w/ The Shandies
Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
- Kaps & Stems
Carrie's
Sunday
- Open Jam w/ Dave Ellis
Carrie's
- Open Jam
Lindbergs