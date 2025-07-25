© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News

By Jimmy Rea
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT
Papa Green Shoes

A brand new single from The Shandies, Papa Green Shoes new live record gets released at Stardust Ballroom, and an in-depth discussion with Jody Guy Cottongim about his father Jimmy Guy Cottongim and growing up in show business.

Comedy

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • The Riverboat Revival
    Stained Glass Theatre
  • Through August 23

Music

Friday

  • Donnie Ray & The Noise
    Carrie's
  • Brian Pitts
    Mile 6 Taproom
  • The Tablerockers
    New Wave Cafe

Saturday

  • Dallas Jones presents HEart of Gold: A Tribute to Neil Young
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.
  • i.V KiNG w/ The Shandies
    Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
  • Kaps & Stems
    Carrie's

Sunday

  • Open Jam w/ Dave Ellis
    Carrie's
  • Open Jam
    Lindbergs
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea