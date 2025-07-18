© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News July 18, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:41 PM CDT
Buster Clifton Davis

Local author and environmentalist Loring Bullard, poetry in The Ozarks, Springfield Little Theatre spotlight, music from Buster Clifton Davis, Casey and the Atta Boys and Tiny Desk entrants Project 1268

Comedy

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • The Riverboat Revival
    Stained Glass Theatre

Music

Friday

  • Stash: A Tribute to Phish
    Tie & Timber
  • Jukebox Winos
    Bear Creek Wine Co & Brewery
  • Stevie Newman
    Cellar + Plate

Saturday

  • Ozarks Bella Donna
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.
  • Casey & the Atta Boys w/ Drifter Mile
    Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
  • Dallas Jones
    Brown Derby Wine Center & Market Place

Sunday

  • Open Jam w/ Dave Ellis
    Carrie's
  • Open Jam
    Lindbergs
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
