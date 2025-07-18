Arts News July 18, 2025
Local author and environmentalist Loring Bullard, poetry in The Ozarks, Springfield Little Theatre spotlight, music from Buster Clifton Davis, Casey and the Atta Boys and Tiny Desk entrants Project 1268
Comedy
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- The Riverboat Revival
Stained Glass Theatre
Music
Friday
- Stash: A Tribute to Phish
Tie & Timber
- Jukebox Winos
Bear Creek Wine Co & Brewery
- Stevie Newman
Cellar + Plate
Saturday
- Ozarks Bella Donna
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
- Casey & the Atta Boys w/ Drifter Mile
Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
- Dallas Jones
Brown Derby Wine Center & Market Place
Sunday
- Open Jam w/ Dave Ellis
Carrie's
- Open Jam
Lindbergs