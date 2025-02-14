© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News February 14, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:01 PM CST
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Comedy

  • April Macie
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    February 14-15
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Wednesday

Poetry/Music

  • Poet's Corner
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday
    The Third Place

Visual Art

  • Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
    Obelisk Home

Theatre

  • The Miracle of the Magi
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through March 8th
  • Waitress
    Landers Theatre
    Through February 16

Music

Friday

  • Love Bites w/ The Krista Meadows Band

    Tie and Timber

  • Southern Blues All-Stars

    Moon City Pub

  • Dallas Jones

    Pappy's Place BBQ

  • Donnie Ray & The Noise

    66 Kix

  • The New Waves
    Archie's

  • Cori Jay

    The Where House

  • Beyond All Means

    Carries

Saturday

  • Michelle Gillam Band
    Moon City Pub
  • The Horse & Locomotive
    Tie & Timber
  • Sound The Alarm
    Southbound
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
