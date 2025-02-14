Arts News February 14, 2025
Comedy
- April Macie
Blue Room Comedy Club
February 14-15
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Wednesday
Poetry/Music
- Poet's Corner
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
The Third Place
Visual Art
- Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
Obelisk Home
Theatre
- The Miracle of the Magi
Stained Glass Theatre
Through March 8th
- Waitress
Landers Theatre
Through February 16
Music
Friday
Love Bites w/ The Krista Meadows Band
Tie and Timber
Southern Blues All-Stars
Moon City Pub
Dallas Jones
Pappy's Place BBQ
Donnie Ray & The Noise
66 Kix
- The New Waves
Archie's
Cori Jay
The Where House
Beyond All Means
Carries
Saturday
- Michelle Gillam Band
Moon City Pub
- The Horse & Locomotive
Tie & Timber
- Sound The Alarm
Southbound