Arts News February 7, 2025
Comedy
- Jesse Peyton
Blue Room Comedy Club
February 7-8
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Wednesday
Poetry/Music
- Poet's Corner
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
The Third Place
Visual Art
- Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
Obelisk Home
Theatre
- Parental Guidance Suggested
The Judy
Through February 9
- Waitress
Landers Theatre
Through February 16
Music
Friday
- N2Deep
Carries
- Drifters Mile
Moon City Pub
- Coffman, Coffman, Cardwell
The Riff
- Little Jones
Tie and Timber
- Psychobilly Cadillac
Southbound
Saturday
- Ordinary Elephant
The Rock House
- 3rd Annual Marley Bash
The Where House
- Wheelhouse
Carries
- Blayd Law and Tara Nickole
Wiseguys
- Dallas Jones presents: "Don't think Twice" a Bob Dylan Tribute
Tie and Timber