© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News February 7, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:28 PM CST
Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Comedy

  • Jesse Peyton
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    February 7-8
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Wednesday

Poetry/Music

  • Poet's Corner
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday
    The Third Place

Visual Art

  • Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
    Obelisk Home

Theatre

  • Parental Guidance Suggested
    The Judy
    Through February 9
  • Waitress
    Landers Theatre
    Through February 16

Music

Friday

  • N2Deep
    Carries
  • Drifters Mile
    Moon City Pub
  • Coffman, Coffman, Cardwell
    The Riff
  • Little Jones
    Tie and Timber
  • Psychobilly Cadillac
    Southbound

Saturday

  • Ordinary Elephant
    The Rock House
  • 3rd Annual Marley Bash
    The Where House
  • Wheelhouse
    Carries
  • Blayd Law and Tara Nickole
    Wiseguys
  • Dallas Jones presents: "Don't think Twice" a Bob Dylan Tribute
    Tie and Timber
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea