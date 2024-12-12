© 2024 KSMU Radio
Arts News

Arts News December 13, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published December 12, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST
Springfield Contemporary Theatre
/
Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Comedy

  • David Lucas
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Decmeber 13-14
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

Theatre

  • The Christmas Post
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through December 14

  • The Mystery Hour: Holiday Spectaular
    The Gillioz
    December 13

    Visual Arts

  • Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
    Obelisk Home
    December 6-February 20

Music

Friday

  • Tony Menown, Galloway Station, 7pm
  • Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice, Carrie’s, 8pm-12am
  • Steve Ames & The County Lineup, Studio Live, KSMU 91.1fm 12pm
  • Steve Ames & The County Lineup Ruthies Off C-Street, 7pm-9pm
  • The Paper Moons, Tie & Timber Beer Co., 7pm
  • SUPER NINTENDO CHALMERS RETURNS: Flannel Fest '24!, Lindbergs
  • Barak N Hill, Moon City Pub with Brandon Moore and Brett Miller, 7pm-9pm
  • Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 11am– 1pm

  • Molly E. Healey, 14 Mill Market, 7pm-9pm

    Saturday

  • Plush, Carrie’s, 8pm-12am
  • Ellis Ayres, 4x4, Brewing Company, 6pm-9pm
  • Ethan Jackson Band, The Vault Bar and Grill, 9:30pm
  • Tony Menown, The Ozarker Lodge, 6pm
  • One More Dollar, Moon City Pub, 7pm-9pm
  • Barak Hill, Turkey Creek Brewery, 6:30pm-8:30pm
  • Molly Healey, Tie and Timber, 7pm-10pm
  • Drifters Mile, The Shoe Tree Listening Room, 7pm
  • Dallas Jones, Brown Derby Wine Center, 3:30pm – 6:30pm

  • Trent Prewitt Music, Wacky Jacks Grill and Saloon, 8pm

    Sunday

  • Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort 11am–1pm
  • Jam with Dave Ellis, Carrie’s, 7pm-11pm
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
