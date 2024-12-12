Arts News December 13, 2024
Comedy
- David Lucas
Blue Room Comedy Club
Decmeber 13-14
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- The Christmas Post
Stained Glass Theatre
Through December 14
The Mystery Hour: Holiday Spectaular
The Gillioz
December 13
Visual Arts
- Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
Obelisk Home
December 6-February 20
Music
Friday
- Tony Menown, Galloway Station, 7pm
- Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice, Carrie’s, 8pm-12am
- Steve Ames & The County Lineup, Studio Live, KSMU 91.1fm 12pm
- Steve Ames & The County Lineup Ruthies Off C-Street, 7pm-9pm
- The Paper Moons, Tie & Timber Beer Co., 7pm
- SUPER NINTENDO CHALMERS RETURNS: Flannel Fest '24!, Lindbergs
- Barak N Hill, Moon City Pub with Brandon Moore and Brett Miller, 7pm-9pm
- Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 11am– 1pm
Molly E. Healey, 14 Mill Market, 7pm-9pm
Saturday
- Plush, Carrie’s, 8pm-12am
- Ellis Ayres, 4x4, Brewing Company, 6pm-9pm
- Ethan Jackson Band, The Vault Bar and Grill, 9:30pm
- Tony Menown, The Ozarker Lodge, 6pm
- One More Dollar, Moon City Pub, 7pm-9pm
- Barak Hill, Turkey Creek Brewery, 6:30pm-8:30pm
- Molly Healey, Tie and Timber, 7pm-10pm
- Drifters Mile, The Shoe Tree Listening Room, 7pm
- Dallas Jones, Brown Derby Wine Center, 3:30pm – 6:30pm
Trent Prewitt Music, Wacky Jacks Grill and Saloon, 8pm
Sunday
- Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort 11am–1pm
- Jam with Dave Ellis, Carrie’s, 7pm-11pm