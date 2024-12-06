Arts News December 6, 2024
Comedy
- Sam Tallent
Blue Room Comedy Club
Decmeber 6-7
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Springfield Little Theatre
Through December 8
- The Christmas Post
Stained Glass Theatre
Through December 14
- If You Want to View Paradise
The Creamery
December 6-8
- Light Up the Sky
College of the Ozarks
December 6-8
The Mystery Hour: Holiday Spectaular
The Gillioz
December 13
Visual Arts
- Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
Obelisk Home
December 6-February 20
Music
Friday, December 6
- Lancaster Station Band, Archie's, 9pm
- Stone Pages, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
- Black Note, Indigo Sky Casino, 8:30pm-12:30am
- Baby Gone Trio, 4x4-Fremont Hills, 5:30pm-7:30pm
- Jalopy, Tie & Timber, 7pm
- Piratey Mike, The Lake House, 7pm-9pm
- Stoneshine, Wacky Jacks, 8pm
- Dallas Jones, Hold Fast Brewing, 7pm-9pm
- Innuendo, Lindberg's
- Kenny Jones, Pappy's Place, 6pm-9pm
Art Bentley, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm
Saturday, Dec 7
- 7D Funk Allstars, Gillioz -Imagine2024, 7:30pm
- Lancaster Station Band, Archie's, 9pm
- Michelle Gillam Band, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
- Brother Troy, American Legion-Kimb.City, 6pm-9pm
- High School Never Ends, Southbound, 8:30pm
- Psychobilly Cadillac, Southbound, 8pm
- Jukebox Winos, Buckets-Harrison, 7-10pm
- ER & Friends, Uncle Bobs-Nixa, 6pm-8pm
- Blayd Law, WiseGuys-Ozark, 8pm-12am
- Imagine Concert, Gillioz, 7pm
- Drifters Mile, Moon City Pub, 7pm
- Gary Luke Acker, The Dive on Patton, 930pm-1230am
- Stardust Band, Stardust Ballrom, 7pm-9pm
- Piratey Mike, Kimberling City Elks Lodge, 6pm-8pm
- Dallas Jones, 4by4 Brewing, 6pm-9pm
- Hawks and Doves, Bear Creek, 5pm-8pm
- Sierra and Joe, Moon City Pub, 7pm
- Herron and Blades, Galloway Station, 7pm
Carnahan & Co, The Vault Bar, 930pm-1230am
Sunday, December 8
- Out of the Blue, Archie's, 5pm
- Jam w Dave Ellis, Carrie's, 7pm-11pm
- Disco Smoke Show, Ruthie's on C-Street, 4:30pm
- Good Man Underground, Ruthie's on C-Street, 4:30pm
- The Mixtapes, Ruthie's on C-Street, 4:30pm
- Layton Hollow Gals, RockHouse Gallery-Reed Spring, 2:00pm
- Jukebox Winos, TallGrass Bar-Harrison, 5pm-8pm
- Ellis Ayres, RetroMetro-Spfd, 7pm-10pm
- Scott & Barbie, Gailey's-Downtown, 6pm-9pm
- Molley Healey, Hotel Vandivort, 11pm-1pm
- Gary Luke Acker, Jingle Holiday, Ozark, 6pm-9pm