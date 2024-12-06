© 2024 KSMU Radio
Arts News

Arts News December 6, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published December 6, 2024 at 11:06 AM CST
Meganne Rosen

Comedy

  • Sam Tallent
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Decmeber 6-7
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

Theatre

  • A Christmas Carol: The Musical
    Springfield Little Theatre
    Through December 8
  • The Christmas Post
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through December 14
  • If You Want to View Paradise
    The Creamery
    December 6-8
  • Light Up the Sky
    College of the Ozarks
    December 6-8

  • The Mystery Hour: Holiday Spectaular
    The Gillioz
    December 13

    Visual Arts

  • Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
    Obelisk Home
    December 6-February 20

Music

Friday, December 6

  • Lancaster Station Band, Archie's, 9pm
  • Stone Pages, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
  • Black Note, Indigo Sky Casino, 8:30pm-12:30am
  • Baby Gone Trio, 4x4-Fremont Hills, 5:30pm-7:30pm
  • Jalopy, Tie & Timber, 7pm
  • Piratey Mike, The Lake House, 7pm-9pm
  • Stoneshine, Wacky Jacks, 8pm
  • Dallas Jones, Hold Fast Brewing, 7pm-9pm
  • Innuendo, Lindberg's
  • Kenny Jones, Pappy's Place, 6pm-9pm

  • Art Bentley, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm

    Saturday, Dec 7

  • 7D Funk Allstars, Gillioz -Imagine2024, 7:30pm
  • Lancaster Station Band, Archie's, 9pm
  • Michelle Gillam Band, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
  • Brother Troy, American Legion-Kimb.City, 6pm-9pm
  • High School Never Ends, Southbound, 8:30pm
  • Psychobilly Cadillac, Southbound, 8pm
  • Jukebox Winos, Buckets-Harrison, 7-10pm
  • ER & Friends, Uncle Bobs-Nixa, 6pm-8pm
  • Blayd Law, WiseGuys-Ozark, 8pm-12am
  • Imagine Concert, Gillioz, 7pm
  • Drifters Mile, Moon City Pub, 7pm
  • Gary Luke Acker, The Dive on Patton, 930pm-1230am
  • Stardust Band, Stardust Ballrom, 7pm-9pm
  • Piratey Mike, Kimberling City Elks Lodge, 6pm-8pm
  • Dallas Jones, 4by4 Brewing, 6pm-9pm
  • Hawks and Doves, Bear Creek, 5pm-8pm
  • Sierra and Joe, Moon City Pub, 7pm
  • Herron and Blades, Galloway Station, 7pm

  • Carnahan & Co, The Vault Bar, 930pm-1230am

    Sunday, December 8

  • Out of the Blue, Archie's, 5pm
  • Jam w Dave Ellis, Carrie's, 7pm-11pm
  • Disco Smoke Show, Ruthie's on C-Street, 4:30pm
  • Good Man Underground, Ruthie's on C-Street, 4:30pm
  • The Mixtapes, Ruthie's on C-Street, 4:30pm
  • Layton Hollow Gals, RockHouse Gallery-Reed Spring, 2:00pm
  • Jukebox Winos, TallGrass Bar-Harrison, 5pm-8pm
  • Ellis Ayres, RetroMetro-Spfd, 7pm-10pm
  • Scott & Barbie, Gailey's-Downtown, 6pm-9pm
  • Molley Healey, Hotel Vandivort, 11pm-1pm
  • Gary Luke Acker, Jingle Holiday, Ozark, 6pm-9pm
