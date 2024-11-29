© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts News

Arts News November 29, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 29, 2024 at 11:33 AM CST
Hayden Pedigo
/
Hayden Pedigo

Comedy

  • AJ FInney
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    November 29-30
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

Theatre

  • A Christmas Carol: The Musical
    Springfield Little Theatre
    Through December 8
  • The Christmas Post
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through December 14
  • Celtic Angels Christmas
    Gillioz Theatre
    December 2

Visual Arts

  • Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
    Park Central Branch Library
    through November 30

Dance

  • The Nutcracker: Sweets & Treats
    Springfield Ballet
    Hotel V Ballroom
    December 1

Music

Friday

  • 7D Funk Allstars, Galloway Station, 8pm
  • Tyler Garoutte, Cheeky Monkey, 9pm-1am
  • Black Note, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
  • Brother Troy, 14Mill Market, 7pm-9pm
  • Jukebox Winos, TAPS-Hollister, 6pm-8pm
  • Ellis Ayres, Casa Bella Mexican Cuisine, 6pm-8pm
  • Members Only, Southbound, 8pm
  • The Dirty Saints, Archies, 9pm-1am
  • The Third Degree, Crazy Craigs-Branson, 8pm-12am
  • Luke Acker, Jingle Holiday Ozark, 5p-8p
  • Honkeytonk Renovators, Wacky Jacks Grill, 8pm

  • Dirty Saints, Archie's, 9pm

    Saturday, November 30

  • Dallas Jones plays 90's Country Hits, Tie & Timber, 7p
  • Greene County Social Club 15th Anniversary, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm
  • Nicolas Cage Match,DiscoSmokeShow, Lindberg's, 8pm
  • Brad Williams, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
  • Brother Troy, TAPS, 6pm-8pm
  • Kit Barley & Creekside Bandits, Turkey Creek-Hollister, 6pm-8pm
  • Ellis Ayres, 4x4 Brewery, 6pm-9pm
  • Unforgotten Heroes Concert, Southbound Bar, 5pm
  • The Dirty Saints, Archies, 9pm-1am
  • Luke Acker, Andy B's-Branson, 6pm-9pm
  • Steve & Heather Show, Wiseguys, 8pm
  • Dirty Saints, Archie's 9pm
  • Piratey Mike, Old 76 Smokehouse, 5pm-7pm
  • Table Rockers, Jingle Holiday-Ozark, 6pm-8pm
  • Nuance 220, Gailey's Breakfast Cafe, 6pm-9pm

  • Innuendo, Ernie Biggs, 9pm-12am

    Sunday, November 31

  • Jukebox Winos, Malt & Barrel-Branson, 3pm-5pm
  • Jam w/Dave Ellis, Carrie's, 7pm-11mp
  • Luke Acker, Jingle, 5:30pm-830pm
  • Out of the Blue, Archie's, 5pm
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea