Arts News November 29, 2024
Comedy
- AJ FInney
Blue Room Comedy Club
November 29-30
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Springfield Little Theatre
Through December 8
- The Christmas Post
Stained Glass Theatre
Through December 14
- Celtic Angels Christmas
Gillioz Theatre
December 2
Visual Arts
- Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
Park Central Branch Library
through November 30
Dance
- The Nutcracker: Sweets & Treats
Springfield Ballet
Hotel V Ballroom
December 1
Music
Friday
- 7D Funk Allstars, Galloway Station, 8pm
- Tyler Garoutte, Cheeky Monkey, 9pm-1am
- Black Note, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
- Brother Troy, 14Mill Market, 7pm-9pm
- Jukebox Winos, TAPS-Hollister, 6pm-8pm
- Ellis Ayres, Casa Bella Mexican Cuisine, 6pm-8pm
- Members Only, Southbound, 8pm
- The Dirty Saints, Archies, 9pm-1am
- The Third Degree, Crazy Craigs-Branson, 8pm-12am
- Luke Acker, Jingle Holiday Ozark, 5p-8p
- Honkeytonk Renovators, Wacky Jacks Grill, 8pm
Dirty Saints, Archie's, 9pm
Saturday, November 30
- Dallas Jones plays 90's Country Hits, Tie & Timber, 7p
- Greene County Social Club 15th Anniversary, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm
- Nicolas Cage Match,DiscoSmokeShow, Lindberg's, 8pm
- Brad Williams, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
- Brother Troy, TAPS, 6pm-8pm
- Kit Barley & Creekside Bandits, Turkey Creek-Hollister, 6pm-8pm
- Ellis Ayres, 4x4 Brewery, 6pm-9pm
- Unforgotten Heroes Concert, Southbound Bar, 5pm
- The Dirty Saints, Archies, 9pm-1am
- Luke Acker, Andy B's-Branson, 6pm-9pm
- Steve & Heather Show, Wiseguys, 8pm
- Dirty Saints, Archie's 9pm
- Piratey Mike, Old 76 Smokehouse, 5pm-7pm
- Table Rockers, Jingle Holiday-Ozark, 6pm-8pm
- Nuance 220, Gailey's Breakfast Cafe, 6pm-9pm
Innuendo, Ernie Biggs, 9pm-12am
Sunday, November 31
- Jukebox Winos, Malt & Barrel-Branson, 3pm-5pm
- Jam w/Dave Ellis, Carrie's, 7pm-11mp
- Luke Acker, Jingle, 5:30pm-830pm
- Out of the Blue, Archie's, 5pm