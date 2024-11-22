Arts News November 22, 2024
Comedy
- Mike Baldwin
Blue Room Comedy Club
November 22-23
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Springfield Little Theatre
Through December 8
- The Christmas Post
Stained Glass Theatre
Through December 14
Seussical the Musical
Willard High School
Through November 23
Visual Arts
- Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
Park Central Branch Library
through November 30
Music
Thursday November 21
- Brother Troy, Castaways Pub/Grill, 6pm-8pm
- The Glory Daze (Debut Show), Southbound, 8pm-11pm
- Piratey Mike, Laketime Bistro, 6pm-8pm
- Samantha Hubler/Katie OBryan, 66Kix, 7pm
Brueggemann Gouge, Galloway Station, 7pm
Friday November 22
- Brother Troy, Wacky Jacks Grill, 8pm-11pm
- The Bluesberries, Carries, 7pm-11pm
- Dallas Jones, Georgia Macs, 6pm-9pm
- Tyler Garoutte, American Legion POst #637 Tablerock Lake 6pm-10pm
- Molly Healey, Vino Cellars (Republic Rd), 6pm-8pm
- Mixtapes, Southbound Bar, 8pm
- Jukebox Winos, TallGrass Bar&Grill, 5p-8pm
- Damsel, Archie's, 9pm
- The Table Rockers, Jingle Holiday, 6pm-8pm
- Luke Acker, The Lake House, 7pm-9pm
- Krista Meadows, Stardust Ballrom, 6:30pm
- SGF Bachata Beats, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm
- High Standards Vocals (Gary Turner) Northview Center, 11am-12pm
- High Standards Vocals (Gary Turner) The Montclair, 3pm-4pm
- High Standards Vocals (Gary Turner) Mayors Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, 7pm
- Corey River Band, The Vault Bar, 8pm
- Tucker Tillis, Neno's Place (Harrison, AR) 7pm-9pm
- SHE (Krista Meadows trio), The Stardust, 7pm-9pm
Kristie Merideth, Tie &Timber, 7pm
Saturday, November 23
- Donnie Ray Stevens & The Noise (Donnie's Birthday Bash, Carries, 8pm-12am
- The New Waves LIVE (Prom Night), Stardust Ballroom, 8pm
- Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 11am-1pm
- Tyler Garoutte, Bear Creek Wine Company, 1pm-4pm
- Sound the Alarm, Southbound Bar, 8pm
- Jukebox Winos, Bratton House (Rogers, AR), 5pm-7pm
- Damsel, Archie's, 9pm
- Out of the Blue, 66Kix 9pm
- Tony Menown, Turkey Creek Brewery, 6:30pm
- Luke Acker, Andy B's Tiki Bar, 6p-9pm
- Drifters Mile, Lindbergs, 8:30pm
- Corey River Band, The Vault Bar, 8pm
- No Static, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm
- Jake Reno, The Wiseguys, 8pm
Wes Dickenson, 4x4 Brewing, 6pm
Sunday, November 24
- Jam w Blues Society, Carries, 6pm-9pm
- Bobcat Opposum, The Shoe Tree, 7pm
- Dallas Jones & Claire, Tie&Timber, 7pm
- Dallas and Molly, Springfield Brew Co, 5pm-8pm
- Out of the Blue, Archie's, 5pm
- Mr Charlie Performs Greatful Dead, Tie&Timber, 5pm-8pm
- Luke Acker, Jingle Holiday (Ozark Mountain), 7pm-10pm