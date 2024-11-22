© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts News

Arts News November 22, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST
Fox Theatre
/

Fox Theatre

Comedy

  • Mike Baldwin
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    November 22-23
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

Theatre

  • A Christmas Carol: The Musical
    Springfield Little Theatre
    Through December 8
  • The Christmas Post
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through December 14

  • Seussical the Musical
    Willard High School
    Through November 23

    Visual Arts

  • Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
    Park Central Branch Library
    through November 30

Music

Thursday November 21

  • Brother Troy, Castaways Pub/Grill, 6pm-8pm
  • The Glory Daze (Debut Show), Southbound, 8pm-11pm
  • Piratey Mike, Laketime Bistro, 6pm-8pm
  • Samantha Hubler/Katie OBryan, 66Kix, 7pm

  • Brueggemann Gouge, Galloway Station, 7pm

    Friday November 22

  • Brother Troy, Wacky Jacks Grill, 8pm-11pm
  • The Bluesberries, Carries, 7pm-11pm
  • Dallas Jones, Georgia Macs, 6pm-9pm
  • Tyler Garoutte, American Legion POst #637 Tablerock Lake 6pm-10pm
  • Molly Healey, Vino Cellars (Republic Rd), 6pm-8pm
  • Mixtapes, Southbound Bar, 8pm
  • Jukebox Winos, TallGrass Bar&Grill, 5p-8pm
  • Damsel, Archie's, 9pm
  • The Table Rockers, Jingle Holiday, 6pm-8pm
  • Luke Acker, The Lake House, 7pm-9pm
  • Krista Meadows, Stardust Ballrom, 6:30pm
  • SGF Bachata Beats, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm
  • High Standards Vocals (Gary Turner) Northview Center, 11am-12pm
  • High Standards Vocals (Gary Turner) The Montclair, 3pm-4pm
  • High Standards Vocals (Gary Turner) Mayors Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, 7pm
  • Corey River Band, The Vault Bar, 8pm
  • Tucker Tillis, Neno's Place (Harrison, AR) 7pm-9pm
  • SHE (Krista Meadows trio), The Stardust, 7pm-9pm

  • Kristie Merideth, Tie &Timber, 7pm

    Saturday, November 23

  • Donnie Ray Stevens & The Noise (Donnie's Birthday Bash, Carries, 8pm-12am
  • The New Waves LIVE (Prom Night), Stardust Ballroom, 8pm
  • Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 11am-1pm
  • Tyler Garoutte, Bear Creek Wine Company, 1pm-4pm
  • Sound the Alarm, Southbound Bar, 8pm
  • Jukebox Winos, Bratton House (Rogers, AR), 5pm-7pm
  • Damsel, Archie's, 9pm
  • Out of the Blue, 66Kix 9pm
  • Tony Menown, Turkey Creek Brewery, 6:30pm
  • Luke Acker, Andy B's Tiki Bar, 6p-9pm
  • Drifters Mile, Lindbergs, 8:30pm
  • Corey River Band, The Vault Bar, 8pm
  • No Static, Galloway Station, 7pm-10pm
  • Jake Reno, The Wiseguys, 8pm

  • Wes Dickenson, 4x4 Brewing, 6pm

    Sunday, November 24

  • Jam w Blues Society, Carries, 6pm-9pm
  • Bobcat Opposum, The Shoe Tree, 7pm
  • Dallas Jones & Claire, Tie&Timber, 7pm
  • Dallas and Molly, Springfield Brew Co, 5pm-8pm
  • Out of the Blue, Archie's, 5pm
  • Mr Charlie Performs Greatful Dead, Tie&Timber, 5pm-8pm
  • Luke Acker, Jingle Holiday (Ozark Mountain), 7pm-10pm
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea