Arts News

Arts News November 15, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:24 AM CST
Jimmy Rea
/
Jimmy Rea

Comedy

  • Drew Lynch and Lucas Zelnick
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    November 15-16
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

Theatre

  • The Christmas Post
    Stained Glass Theatre
    November 7-December 14

    Visual Arts

  • Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
    Park Central Branch Library
    through November 30

Music

Thursday, November 14th

  • Blues Society Open Mic Night, Galloway Station 6pm-9pm
  • Ray Cardwell/Friends w Art Bentley, Southbound, 7pm
  • Jenna English/Michael Stanton Armstrong, Ozarker Lodge, 6pm-8pm
  • Black Note Band, Area 71, 8pm-12pm
  • Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 11am-1pm
  • Blues Society of the Ozarks Jam, Galloway Station, 6pm-9pm
  • Ellis Ayres, Pam and Paddle Grille, 5pm-7pm

  • Tweedle and The Dees, Hold Fast Brewing, 7pm

    Friday, November 15th

  • Just the Good Old Boys, The Elks Lodge in Bolivar 8pm-12am
  • Molly Healey/Dave Painter, Tie and Timber, 7pm
  • Plush, Southbound, 8:30pm
  • Tyler Garoutte, Waxy O'Sheas-Branson, 9pm-1am
  • County Line Band, Wacky Jacks, 8pm
  • Dirty Saints, Indigo Sky Casino, 8:30pm-12:30am
  • Jukebox Winos, Buckets in Harrison, AR, 7pm-10pm
  • Dallas Jones, Bear Creek Wine Company, 2pm-5pm
  • Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
  • Lancaster Station, Archie's, 9pm-1am
  • Professors and MaryAnn, Galloway Station, 7pm
  • Donnie Ray Stevens, The Stardust Ballroom, 7pm-9pm
  • Luke Acker, The Lake House, 7pm-9pm
  • Ellis Ayres, Casa Bella Mexican Cuisine, 6pm-8pm
  • Jenna English, Hold Fast, 7pm

  • Chris Chiarina (Sucia Rosa), Moon City Pub, 8pm

    Saturday, November 16th

  • Brother Troy, The Lake House from 7pm-9pm
  • Just the Good Old Boys, Playground Event Center Lounge, Mt Vernon 8pm-12pm
  • Wicked Shimmy, Carries 8pm-12am
  • Lost Highway Reunion, Southbound, 9pm
  • Rob Davis, Wiseguys, 8pm
  • Damsel, Indigo Sky Casino, 8:30pm-12:30pm
  • Lancaster Station-Live at Archie's Out of the Blue, The Vault, 9pm
  • The C-Club Band, Galloway Station, 9pm-11pm
  • Piratey Mike (Cancer fundraiser), Boondocks Dive BarBQ, 2pm-4pm
  • Jukebox Winos, Dirt Road Gypsi-Hollister, 12pm-3pm
  • Bo Brown Birthday Hamburger Cows, Wherehouse Bar, 7pm-10pm
  • Wes Dickinson Music, Turkey Creek Brewery-Hollister, 6:30pm
  • Scotcho and Bob, Tallgrass Bar-Harrison, 6pm-9pm
  • Rebecca White, New Testament Christian Church, Reeds Spring, 2pm and 7pm
  • Stardust Band featuring Fresia Blanco, Stardust Ballroom, 7p-9p
  • Luke Acker, Andy B's Tiki Bar, 6pm-9pm

  • Justin Larkin, 4by4Brewing Co, 6pm-9pm

    Sunday, November 17th

  • Molly Healey, Hotel V, 11am-1pm
  • Little Jones (BigSmith Alumni) w Brandon Moore, The Shoe Tree 7pm
  • Jam with Dave Ellis, Carrie's, 7pm-11pm
  • Jimmy Rea & The Queen City Trio, Springfield Brew Co, 5pm-8pm
  • Learning to Fly:Tom Petty Tribute, Lyric Theater-Harrison, 7pm
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
