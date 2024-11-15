Arts News November 15, 2024
Comedy
- Drew Lynch and Lucas Zelnick
Blue Room Comedy Club
November 15-16
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
The Christmas Post
Stained Glass Theatre
November 7-December 14
Visual Arts
- Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
Park Central Branch Library
through November 30
Music
Thursday, November 14th
- Blues Society Open Mic Night, Galloway Station 6pm-9pm
- Ray Cardwell/Friends w Art Bentley, Southbound, 7pm
- Jenna English/Michael Stanton Armstrong, Ozarker Lodge, 6pm-8pm
- Black Note Band, Area 71, 8pm-12pm
- Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 11am-1pm
- Blues Society of the Ozarks Jam, Galloway Station, 6pm-9pm
- Ellis Ayres, Pam and Paddle Grille, 5pm-7pm
Tweedle and The Dees, Hold Fast Brewing, 7pm
Friday, November 15th
- Just the Good Old Boys, The Elks Lodge in Bolivar 8pm-12am
- Molly Healey/Dave Painter, Tie and Timber, 7pm
- Plush, Southbound, 8:30pm
- Tyler Garoutte, Waxy O'Sheas-Branson, 9pm-1am
- County Line Band, Wacky Jacks, 8pm
- Dirty Saints, Indigo Sky Casino, 8:30pm-12:30am
- Jukebox Winos, Buckets in Harrison, AR, 7pm-10pm
- Dallas Jones, Bear Creek Wine Company, 2pm-5pm
- Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice, Carrie's, 8pm-12am
- Lancaster Station, Archie's, 9pm-1am
- Professors and MaryAnn, Galloway Station, 7pm
- Donnie Ray Stevens, The Stardust Ballroom, 7pm-9pm
- Luke Acker, The Lake House, 7pm-9pm
- Ellis Ayres, Casa Bella Mexican Cuisine, 6pm-8pm
- Jenna English, Hold Fast, 7pm
Chris Chiarina (Sucia Rosa), Moon City Pub, 8pm
Saturday, November 16th
- Brother Troy, The Lake House from 7pm-9pm
- Just the Good Old Boys, Playground Event Center Lounge, Mt Vernon 8pm-12pm
- Wicked Shimmy, Carries 8pm-12am
- Lost Highway Reunion, Southbound, 9pm
- Rob Davis, Wiseguys, 8pm
- Damsel, Indigo Sky Casino, 8:30pm-12:30pm
- Lancaster Station-Live at Archie's Out of the Blue, The Vault, 9pm
- The C-Club Band, Galloway Station, 9pm-11pm
- Piratey Mike (Cancer fundraiser), Boondocks Dive BarBQ, 2pm-4pm
- Jukebox Winos, Dirt Road Gypsi-Hollister, 12pm-3pm
- Bo Brown Birthday Hamburger Cows, Wherehouse Bar, 7pm-10pm
- Wes Dickinson Music, Turkey Creek Brewery-Hollister, 6:30pm
- Scotcho and Bob, Tallgrass Bar-Harrison, 6pm-9pm
- Rebecca White, New Testament Christian Church, Reeds Spring, 2pm and 7pm
- Stardust Band featuring Fresia Blanco, Stardust Ballroom, 7p-9p
- Luke Acker, Andy B's Tiki Bar, 6pm-9pm
Justin Larkin, 4by4Brewing Co, 6pm-9pm
Sunday, November 17th
- Molly Healey, Hotel V, 11am-1pm
- Little Jones (BigSmith Alumni) w Brandon Moore, The Shoe Tree 7pm
- Jam with Dave Ellis, Carrie's, 7pm-11pm
- Jimmy Rea & The Queen City Trio, Springfield Brew Co, 5pm-8pm
- Learning to Fly:Tom Petty Tribute, Lyric Theater-Harrison, 7pm