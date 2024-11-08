© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts News

Arts News November 8, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:41 AM CST
honestav
/
honestav

Comedy

  • Rafe Williams
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    November 8-9

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

    Theatre

  • Breaking the Silence
    College of the Ozarks, Keeter Center Royal Oak Forum
    October 15-November 12
  • The Christmas Post
    Stained Glass Theatre
    November 7-December 14

  • Ozarks Lyric Opera: The Tender Land
    The Gillioz
    November 8-10

    Visual Arts

  • Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
    Park Central Branch Library
    through November 30

Dance

  • Fall Dance Concert: MSU Department of Theatre & Dance
    Craig Hall Balcony Theater
    November 6-9

Thursday, November 7

  • Dan Conklin Acoustic at Southbound 8pm - 11pm
  • Sean Clavin at Jam NIght at Lindbergs 8pm
  • Stone Pages at Downbeat 8pm
  • Brueggemann Gouge Jazz Band w Fresia at Galloway Station, 7pm
  • Shawn & Sheila at Where House Bar 6:30pm
  • Stevie Neuman and Friends at Moon City Pub 7pm

  • Adam McCabe at Wire Road Brewing 6pm-8pm

    Friday, November 8

  • Brother Troy at Reeds Spring Pizza Company 6pm - 9pm
  • Trent Prewitt Band at Southbound Bar 8pm- 12am
  • Dan Conklin at Wacky Jacks Grill/Saloon 8pm
  • Dallas Jones at Wire Road Brewing, 6pm-8pm
  • Tyler Garoutte at The Local 7pm-10pm
  • Michelle Gillam Band at Carrie's 8pm - 12am
  • WheelHouse at Archie's 9pm-12am
  • Lancaster Station at Galloway Station 7pm
  • Carol Reinert and Montage at Nathan P Murphys 6:30pm-8:30pm
  • Chris May at Georgia Mac's 7pm
  • Ellis Ayres at Uncle Bob's Brewpub 6pm-8pm
  • Trent Prewitt Music full band at Southbound Bar 8pm-12am
  • Kit Barley and the Creekside Bandits at Hold Fast Brewing 7pm
  • Grady Philip Drugg Album Release at Lindbergs 7pm
  • Craig Welch at 4 by 4 Brewing at 7pm
  • Luke Acker at TAPS in Hollister, 6pm-8pm
  • Jack Bowden at Andy Bs Tiki Bar at Branson Landing 6pm-9pm

  • Yachtly Groove at The Riff 8 pm

    Saturday, November 9th

  • BonJour: Tribute to Journey, Heart, Bon Jovi at Southbound Bar 8pm
  • Brian Pitts at Wire Road Brewing, 6pm - 9pm
  • Beyond All Means at the Mulberry Tree Saloon in Marionville, 8pm-12am
  • Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11am-1pm
  • 25 Years In The Making, Grout Reunion w/ Quinock and ÜNFÜN Moon City Pub 8pm-11:45pm
  • Tyler Garoutte at Buzzard Bar, 8:30pm-11pm
  • Kimra at Boat Town Brewing, 7pm-9pm
  • WheelHouse at Archie's 9pm-12am
  • Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar 6pm-9pm
  • One More Dollar Band at Turkey Creek Brewing Co in Hollister, 3pm-5pm
  • Drifters Mile at Bizarre Bar 8pm
  • The Stardust Big Band w Louie Michael and Laura French at The Stardust Ballroom 7pm
  • Tom Lovato at The Lake House Branson, 7pm - 9pm
  • Ellis Ayres at Retro Metro 7pm-10pm
  • Brenda Meyer Band at Carries 8pm-12am
  • Rags to Rich's at Tie and Timber 7pm-10pm
  • Trent Prewitt at Wiseguys 8pm-12am
  • Herron and Blades at Galloway Station 7pm
  • Miss Molly and the Good Gollies at Bear Creek Wine Company 6pm-9pm
  • Dallas Stump at Sidebar at 7pm
  • Jack Bowden at Farmers Market of the Ozarks Republic Road 9:30am-12:30pm

  • Jake English at Taps in Hollister 6pm

    Sunday, November 10

  • Stevie Newman at Hotel Vandivort 11a-1pm
  • Tyler Garoutte Buzzard Bar 8:30pm-11pm
  • Melinda Mullins and the Layton Hollow Galls at the Shoe Tree Listening Room at Arrow Art Annex 2pm
  • Out of the Blue Sunday Funday at Archie's 5pm-9pm
  • Jam with Dave Ellis at Carries 7p-11pm
  • Krista Meadows at Springfield Brew Co 11am
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea