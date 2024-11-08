Arts News November 8, 2024
Comedy
- Rafe Williams
Blue Room Comedy Club
November 8-9
Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- Breaking the Silence
College of the Ozarks, Keeter Center Royal Oak Forum
October 15-November 12
- The Christmas Post
Stained Glass Theatre
November 7-December 14
Ozarks Lyric Opera: The Tender Land
The Gillioz
November 8-10
Visual Arts
- Celebrating Native American Cultures of the Ozarks
Park Central Branch Library
through November 30
Dance
- Fall Dance Concert: MSU Department of Theatre & Dance
Craig Hall Balcony Theater
November 6-9
Thursday, November 7
- Dan Conklin Acoustic at Southbound 8pm - 11pm
- Sean Clavin at Jam NIght at Lindbergs 8pm
- Stone Pages at Downbeat 8pm
- Brueggemann Gouge Jazz Band w Fresia at Galloway Station, 7pm
- Shawn & Sheila at Where House Bar 6:30pm
- Stevie Neuman and Friends at Moon City Pub 7pm
Adam McCabe at Wire Road Brewing 6pm-8pm
Friday, November 8
- Brother Troy at Reeds Spring Pizza Company 6pm - 9pm
- Trent Prewitt Band at Southbound Bar 8pm- 12am
- Dan Conklin at Wacky Jacks Grill/Saloon 8pm
- Dallas Jones at Wire Road Brewing, 6pm-8pm
- Tyler Garoutte at The Local 7pm-10pm
- Michelle Gillam Band at Carrie's 8pm - 12am
- WheelHouse at Archie's 9pm-12am
- Lancaster Station at Galloway Station 7pm
- Carol Reinert and Montage at Nathan P Murphys 6:30pm-8:30pm
- Chris May at Georgia Mac's 7pm
- Ellis Ayres at Uncle Bob's Brewpub 6pm-8pm
- Trent Prewitt Music full band at Southbound Bar 8pm-12am
- Kit Barley and the Creekside Bandits at Hold Fast Brewing 7pm
- Grady Philip Drugg Album Release at Lindbergs 7pm
- Craig Welch at 4 by 4 Brewing at 7pm
- Luke Acker at TAPS in Hollister, 6pm-8pm
- Jack Bowden at Andy Bs Tiki Bar at Branson Landing 6pm-9pm
Yachtly Groove at The Riff 8 pm
Saturday, November 9th
- BonJour: Tribute to Journey, Heart, Bon Jovi at Southbound Bar 8pm
- Brian Pitts at Wire Road Brewing, 6pm - 9pm
- Beyond All Means at the Mulberry Tree Saloon in Marionville, 8pm-12am
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11am-1pm
- 25 Years In The Making, Grout Reunion w/ Quinock and ÜNFÜN Moon City Pub 8pm-11:45pm
- Tyler Garoutte at Buzzard Bar, 8:30pm-11pm
- Kimra at Boat Town Brewing, 7pm-9pm
- WheelHouse at Archie's 9pm-12am
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar 6pm-9pm
- One More Dollar Band at Turkey Creek Brewing Co in Hollister, 3pm-5pm
- Drifters Mile at Bizarre Bar 8pm
- The Stardust Big Band w Louie Michael and Laura French at The Stardust Ballroom 7pm
- Tom Lovato at The Lake House Branson, 7pm - 9pm
- Ellis Ayres at Retro Metro 7pm-10pm
- Brenda Meyer Band at Carries 8pm-12am
- Rags to Rich's at Tie and Timber 7pm-10pm
- Trent Prewitt at Wiseguys 8pm-12am
- Herron and Blades at Galloway Station 7pm
- Miss Molly and the Good Gollies at Bear Creek Wine Company 6pm-9pm
- Dallas Stump at Sidebar at 7pm
- Jack Bowden at Farmers Market of the Ozarks Republic Road 9:30am-12:30pm
Jake English at Taps in Hollister 6pm
Sunday, November 10
- Stevie Newman at Hotel Vandivort 11a-1pm
- Tyler Garoutte Buzzard Bar 8:30pm-11pm
- Melinda Mullins and the Layton Hollow Galls at the Shoe Tree Listening Room at Arrow Art Annex 2pm
- Out of the Blue Sunday Funday at Archie's 5pm-9pm
- Jam with Dave Ellis at Carries 7p-11pm
- Krista Meadows at Springfield Brew Co 11am