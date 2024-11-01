© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Arts News

Arts News November 1, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 1, 2024 at 11:04 AM CDT
OLO
/
OLO

Comedy

  • Margret Cho
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    November 1-2

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

    Theatre

  • Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
    Juanita K Hammons Hall
    November 4-7
  • Breaking the Silence
    College of the Ozarks, Keeter Center Royal Oak Forum
    October 15-November 12
  • The Christmas Post
    Stained Glass Theatre
    November 7-December 14

  • Ozarks Lyric Opera: The Tender LandThe Gillioz
    November 8-10

    Visual Arts

  • 1st Friday Artwalk
    Various venues in downtown Springfield, Missouri
    November 1

Dance

  • Free Ballet Workshop for Boys
    The Creamery Arts Center
    November 2
  • Fall Dance Concert: MSU Department of Theatre & Dance
    Craig Hall Balcony Theater
    November 6-9

Music

Thursday, October 31st

  • 7D Funk at Galloway Station 8pm
  • Out of the Blue, Archie's 6pm
  • Ethan Jackson,Southbound Bar, Spfd at 7pm
  • King Clarence and the Proper Authority, Lindbergs, 8pm
  • Piratey Mike, Cellar 417, 4-6p
  • Naughty Nurse Band, Area 71
  • Tyler Garotte, American Legion #637 Tablerock Lake, 6-10p
  • Jukebox Winos, Wranglers Honkeytonk 5-7p

  • LVIS300, Wherehouse Bar, 6p

    Friday November 1st

  • Jack Bowden, Papis Cocina -Republic, 530-730p
  • Dallas Jones, Mill Market, 730-930p
  • Tyler Garoutte, Cheeky Monkey, 9p-1a
  • Vic Vaughn & Souled Out, Carries, 8p-12a
  • Luke Acker, Hickory Hills Country Club, 6-9p
  • Donny Ray & The Noise, The TreeHouse Branson, 8p -12a
  • Steve Moeller Band, Southbound Bar At 8p
  • Art Bentley, Galloway Station, 7-10p
  • Erick Leick, Shoe Tree Listening Room, 7pm
  • Piratey Mike, 7-9p
  • Lancaster Station, Archie's, 9p-1a
  • Just the Good Old Boys, The Local Bar and Grill-Golden, 7-11p
  • Springtown 66 at Taps on Downing Street, 6p
  • Michael Stanton Armstrong & Jenna English, Wherehouse Bar, 7p
  • Mark Barger, Bear Creek Wine Co, 5p

  • Justin Larkin, Wire Road Brewing, 7p

    Saturday November 2nd

  • The Dirty Saints at Wingapalooza Springfield expo center beginning at 11:00 a.m.
  • The New Waves, Wingapalooza After-party, The Vault Bar /Grill 9:30p
  • Psychobilly Cadillac, Southbound, 7pm
  • Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth, Crazy Craig's Treehouse, 8p-12a
  • D'Acoostix, Galloway Station, 7p
  • The Third Degree, Crazy Craig's Cheeky Monkey, 9p-1a
  • Covercharged, Carries Bar, 8pm
  • Kevin Cott, Turkey Creek Brewery -Hollister, 5p
  • Tablerockers, Area 71, 7-11p
  • Brad Williams, Wiseguys, 8p
  • Luke Acker, Andy Bs Tiki Bar, 6-9p
  • Covercharged, Carries, 8p-12a
  • Dallas Jones, 4x4 Brewing-Fremont Hills, 6-9p
  • Plush, Archie's, 9p
  • Chloe Rose, Sidebar, 7-10p
  • Gary Turner, Cellar and Plate, 630-830p
  • Jake English, Taps-Downing Street, Hollister, 6p
  • Justin Larkin, Bear Creek Wine Co, 1p
  • Seth Darby, Bear Creek Wine Co, 2p
  • Wesley Allen and The Modern August, Wire Road Brewing, 6p

  • Colton Miller, Moon City Pub, 8p

    Sunday, November 3rd

  • Sunday Jam w Dave Ellis, Carries, 7-11p
  • Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 1030a-1230p
  • Jukebox Winos, Malt and Barrel Brewing, 3-5p
  • Mark Barger, Spfd Brew Co, 5p
  • Monday, November 4th
  • Dallas Jones, Bear Creek Winery, 2-5p
  • Arthur Duncan Jazz Trio, Wherehouse Bar, 630p
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
