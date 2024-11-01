Arts News November 1, 2024
Comedy
- Margret Cho
Blue Room Comedy Club
November 1-2
Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Juanita K Hammons Hall
November 4-7
- Breaking the Silence
College of the Ozarks, Keeter Center Royal Oak Forum
October 15-November 12
- The Christmas Post
Stained Glass Theatre
November 7-December 14
Ozarks Lyric Opera: The Tender LandThe Gillioz
November 8-10
Visual Arts
- 1st Friday Artwalk
Various venues in downtown Springfield, Missouri
November 1
Dance
- Free Ballet Workshop for Boys
The Creamery Arts Center
November 2
- Fall Dance Concert: MSU Department of Theatre & Dance
Craig Hall Balcony Theater
November 6-9
Music
Thursday, October 31st
- 7D Funk at Galloway Station 8pm
- Out of the Blue, Archie's 6pm
- Ethan Jackson,Southbound Bar, Spfd at 7pm
- King Clarence and the Proper Authority, Lindbergs, 8pm
- Piratey Mike, Cellar 417, 4-6p
- Naughty Nurse Band, Area 71
- Tyler Garotte, American Legion #637 Tablerock Lake, 6-10p
- Jukebox Winos, Wranglers Honkeytonk 5-7p
LVIS300, Wherehouse Bar, 6p
Friday November 1st
- Jack Bowden, Papis Cocina -Republic, 530-730p
- Dallas Jones, Mill Market, 730-930p
- Tyler Garoutte, Cheeky Monkey, 9p-1a
- Vic Vaughn & Souled Out, Carries, 8p-12a
- Luke Acker, Hickory Hills Country Club, 6-9p
- Donny Ray & The Noise, The TreeHouse Branson, 8p -12a
- Steve Moeller Band, Southbound Bar At 8p
- Art Bentley, Galloway Station, 7-10p
- Erick Leick, Shoe Tree Listening Room, 7pm
- Piratey Mike, 7-9p
- Lancaster Station, Archie's, 9p-1a
- Just the Good Old Boys, The Local Bar and Grill-Golden, 7-11p
- Springtown 66 at Taps on Downing Street, 6p
- Michael Stanton Armstrong & Jenna English, Wherehouse Bar, 7p
- Mark Barger, Bear Creek Wine Co, 5p
Justin Larkin, Wire Road Brewing, 7p
Saturday November 2nd
- The Dirty Saints at Wingapalooza Springfield expo center beginning at 11:00 a.m.
- The New Waves, Wingapalooza After-party, The Vault Bar /Grill 9:30p
- Psychobilly Cadillac, Southbound, 7pm
- Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth, Crazy Craig's Treehouse, 8p-12a
- D'Acoostix, Galloway Station, 7p
- The Third Degree, Crazy Craig's Cheeky Monkey, 9p-1a
- Covercharged, Carries Bar, 8pm
- Kevin Cott, Turkey Creek Brewery -Hollister, 5p
- Tablerockers, Area 71, 7-11p
- Brad Williams, Wiseguys, 8p
- Luke Acker, Andy Bs Tiki Bar, 6-9p
- Covercharged, Carries, 8p-12a
- Dallas Jones, 4x4 Brewing-Fremont Hills, 6-9p
- Plush, Archie's, 9p
- Chloe Rose, Sidebar, 7-10p
- Gary Turner, Cellar and Plate, 630-830p
- Jake English, Taps-Downing Street, Hollister, 6p
- Justin Larkin, Bear Creek Wine Co, 1p
- Seth Darby, Bear Creek Wine Co, 2p
- Wesley Allen and The Modern August, Wire Road Brewing, 6p
Colton Miller, Moon City Pub, 8p
Sunday, November 3rd
- Sunday Jam w Dave Ellis, Carries, 7-11p
- Dallas Jones, Hotel Vandivort, 1030a-1230p
- Jukebox Winos, Malt and Barrel Brewing, 3-5p
- Mark Barger, Spfd Brew Co, 5p
- Monday, November 4th
- Dallas Jones, Bear Creek Winery, 2-5p
- Arthur Duncan Jazz Trio, Wherehouse Bar, 630p