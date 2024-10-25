Arts News October 25, 2024
Comedy
- Phil Hanley
Blue Room Comedy Club
October 25-26
Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- Murder on the Orient Express
Springfield Little Theatre
October 18-27
- Rocky Horror Picture Show
High Tide Theatrical
October through 26
- The Hunchback of Norte Dame
Historic Owen Theatre, Branson, Missouri
October 17-27
- The Woman in Black
Historic Fox Theatre
October 18-27
- Breaking the Silence
College of the Ozarks, Keeter Center Royal Oak Forum
October 15-November 12
- The Moors
Craig Hall Balcony Theatre
October 24-28
Leaving Iowa
Marshfield Community Theatre
October 25-27
Visual Arts
- "Love Your Neighbor"
Randy Bacon Gallery
Through October 26
- "Finding Hope"
Drury Poole Art Center
Through October 31
- Doug Hall Exhibition
Crowder College Longwell Museum
Through October 25
- International Poster Exhibition from 4th Block at the Missouri State Brick City Gallery, Brick City 3
Through November 1
- Legacy: Celebrating the Art + Design Department Exhibition at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center at the Missouri State Brick City Gallery
Through November 1
Literature
- Storytelling
Roaring River State Park
October 26th
Dance
- A Taste of Ireland
Gillioz Theatre
October 29th
Music
Friday, October 25th
- Naughty Nurse at Carrie's 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
- Ellis Ayres at Casa Bella Mexican cuisine on battlefield from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Lancaster station band at Galloway Station from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Hold Fast Brewing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Lancaster Station band at Galloway Station beginning at 7:30 p.m.
- Craig Amason at Where House bar from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
- Damsel at Archie's lounge for Halloween party weekend
- Tyler Garroutte American legion Post 637 at Table Rock Lake 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
- Buster Clifton Davis at Moon City Pub
- Roxy and the moon King with Michael Stanton and the shade at Moon City pub beginning at 9:30 p.m.
- Craig Anderson at the Where House bar beginning at 7:00 p.m.
- Wes Dickinson from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Wine Company and Brewery in Branson
- Kit Barley and the Creekside Bandits at Wire Road Brewing from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Mixtapes at Southbound Bar and Grill at 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 26th
- The Sherrer Brothers at Boattown Brewing from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
- Tyler Garroutte Bear Creek Winery 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Mile Zero at Linwedel Winery 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Beyond All Means 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Carrie's
- Brian Pitts at the Rowdy Beaver Restaurant in Eureka Springs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- The Third Degree at FTW Saloon in Rockaway Beach Halloween party night begins at 8:00 p.m.
- Shawn Clavin and the Dirty Truth at Retromania in Branson, 9:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Machine Gun Symphony at Southbound Bar and Grill from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- The Missing Man Trio at Showme Brewing at 12:00 p.m
- Damsel at Archie's lounge for Halloween party weekend
- Buster Clifton Davis at Sidebar from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Allie and the black Catz at Hold Fast Brewing Company beginning at 7:00 p.m.
- Monster mash featuring the Krista Meadows band at Tie and Timber Beer Company beginning at 7:00 p.m.
- The Revival at the Where House bar at 7:00 p.m.
- Joe Dilstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company and Brewery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tyler Garrett at Bear Creek Wine Company and Brewery from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Kenny Jones at Wire Road Brewing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Southern Blues Allstars at Moon City Pub 7-10pm
Sunday, October 27th
- Isaac Kenneth at Bear Creek Wine Company & Brewery from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tyler Garroutte, Waxy O'Sheas Irish pub in Branson 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
- Blues Society of the Ozarks jam at at Carrie's from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Kristi Merideth Band, Springfield Brew Co 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.