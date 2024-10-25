© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Arts News

Arts News October 25, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 25, 2024 at 1:00 PM CDT
Frightmare Theatre
Comedy

  • Phil Hanley
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    October 25-26

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

    Theatre

  • Murder on the Orient Express
    Springfield Little Theatre
    October 18-27
  • Rocky Horror Picture Show
    High Tide Theatrical
    October through 26
  • The Hunchback of Norte Dame
    Historic Owen Theatre, Branson, Missouri
    October 17-27
  • The Woman in Black
    Historic Fox Theatre
    October 18-27
  • Breaking the Silence
    College of the Ozarks, Keeter Center Royal Oak Forum
    October 15-November 12
  • The Moors
    Craig Hall Balcony Theatre
    October 24-28

  • Leaving Iowa
    Marshfield Community Theatre
    October 25-27

    Visual Arts

  • "Love Your Neighbor"
    Randy Bacon Gallery
    Through October 26
  • "Finding Hope"
    Drury Poole Art Center
    Through October 31
  • Doug Hall Exhibition
    Crowder College Longwell Museum
    Through October 25
  • International Poster Exhibition from 4th Block at the Missouri State Brick City Gallery, Brick City 3
    Through November 1
  • Legacy: Celebrating the Art + Design Department Exhibition at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center at the Missouri State Brick City Gallery
    Through November 1

Literature

  • Storytelling
    Roaring River State Park
    October 26th

Dance

Music

Friday, October 25th

  • Naughty Nurse at Carrie's 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
  • Ellis Ayres at Casa Bella Mexican cuisine on battlefield from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Lancaster station band at Galloway Station from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Hold Fast Brewing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Lancaster Station band at Galloway Station beginning at 7:30 p.m.
  • Craig Amason at Where House bar from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
  • Damsel at Archie's lounge for Halloween party weekend
  • Tyler Garroutte American legion Post 637 at Table Rock Lake 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
  • Buster Clifton Davis at Moon City Pub
  • Roxy and the moon King with Michael Stanton and the shade at Moon City pub beginning at 9:30 p.m.
  • Craig Anderson at the Where House bar beginning at 7:00 p.m.
  • Wes Dickinson from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Wine Company and Brewery in Branson
  • Kit Barley and the Creekside Bandits at Wire Road Brewing from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

  • The Mixtapes at Southbound Bar and Grill at 9:00 p.m.

    Saturday, October 26th

  • The Sherrer Brothers at Boattown Brewing from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
  • Tyler Garroutte Bear Creek Winery 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
  • Mile Zero at Linwedel Winery 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Beyond All Means 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Carrie's
  • Brian Pitts at the Rowdy Beaver Restaurant in Eureka Springs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • The Third Degree at FTW Saloon in Rockaway Beach Halloween party night begins at 8:00 p.m.
  • Shawn Clavin and the Dirty Truth at Retromania in Branson, 9:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Machine Gun Symphony at Southbound Bar and Grill from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
  • Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • The Missing Man Trio at Showme Brewing at 12:00 p.m
  • Damsel at Archie's lounge for Halloween party weekend
  • Buster Clifton Davis at Sidebar from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Allie and the black Catz at Hold Fast Brewing Company beginning at 7:00 p.m.
  • Monster mash featuring the Krista Meadows band at Tie and Timber Beer Company beginning at 7:00 p.m.
  • The Revival at the Where House bar at 7:00 p.m.
  • Joe Dilstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company and Brewery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tyler Garrett at Bear Creek Wine Company and Brewery from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Kenny Jones at Wire Road Brewing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

  • Southern Blues Allstars at Moon City Pub 7-10pm

    Sunday, October 27th

  • Isaac Kenneth at Bear Creek Wine Company & Brewery from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Tyler Garroutte, Waxy O'Sheas Irish pub in Branson 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
  • Blues Society of the Ozarks jam at at Carrie's from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

  • Kristi Merideth Band, Springfield Brew Co 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
