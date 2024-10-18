© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts News

Arts News October 18th, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:19 AM CDT
SCT

Comedy

  • Gianmarco Soresi
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    October 18-19

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

    Theatre

  • Murder on the Orient Express
    Springfield Little Theatre
    October 18-27
  • The Foreunner
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through October 19
  • Rocky Horror Picture Show
    High Tide Theatrical
    October through 26
  • The Hunchback of Norte Dame
    Historic Owen Theatre, Branson, Missouri
    October 17-27

  • The Woman in Black
    Historic Fox Theatre
    October 18-27

    Visual Arts

  • "Love Your Neighbor"
    Randy Bacon Gallery
    Through October 26
  • "Finding Hope"
    Drury Poole Art Center
    Through October 31
  • Doug Hall Exhibition
    Crowder College Longwell Museum
    Through October 25

  • “Ozarks Buildings: Cultural Heritage and Containers of Spirit” Exhibit To Feature Artwork Of Barbara Williams
    Gallery at the Center, West Plains Civic Center
    Through October 19

    Music

    Friday

  • The Lacewings
    Tie and Timber, 7pm
  • Uncle Buster
    Carrie's, 8pm
  • The Dirty Saints
    Archie's, 9pm
  • Donnie Ray and The Noise
    Galloway Station, 7pm

  • Trent Prewitt Music and Doug Stone
    Southbound, 8pm

    Saturday

  • Sound the Alarm and Sequel Dose
    Southbound, 8pm
  • Lancaster Station
    Carrie's, 8pm

  • The Dirty Saints
    Archie's, 9pm

  • Barak Hill
    Boattown Brewery, 8pm

  • Tony Menown & Co.
    Galloway Station, 7pm

    Sunday

  • Jin J X
    Gigs in the Garden
    Nathanael Greene Park, 2pm

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea