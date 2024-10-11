© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts News

Arts News October 11th, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:11 PM CDT
Buster Clifton Davis
/
Buster Clifton Davis

Comedy

  • Chris Porter
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    October 11-12
  • Dusty Slay
    Gillioz Theatre
    October 12

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday

    Theatre

  • "The Foreunner"
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through October 19

  • Rocky Horror Picture Show
    High Tide Theatrical
    October 11-26

    Visual Arts

  • "Love Your Neighbor"
    Randy Bacon Gallery
    Through October 26
  • "Finding Hope"
    Drury Poole Art Center
    Through October 31
  • Doug Hall Exhibition
    Crowder College Longwell Museum
    Through October 25
  • “Ozarks Buildings: Cultural Heritage and Containers of Spirit” Exhibit To Feature Artwork Of Barbara Williams
    Gallery at the Center, West Plains Civic Center
    Through October 19

Music

Friday, Oct 11

  • Avery Waltz The Local Bar & Grill Golden, MO 8-11 pm
  • Jack Bowden Andy Bs Tiki Bar Branson, MO 6-9 pm
  • Carol Reinert and Montage Nathan P Murphys Springfield, MO 6:30-8:30 pm
  • Tyler Garoutte Area 71 Branson, MO 7-10pm
  • Dallas Jones Georgia Macs 6-9 pm
  • City Girls Eagles Tribute Archie's Springfield, MO 9pm - 1am
  • Lancaster Station Band Where House Bar 7-10pm
  • Luke Acker The Clever Barn 7-10pm
  • Shapeeater Mother's Brewing Company Springfield, MO 6-8pm
  • BonJour: Tribute to Journey, Heart, BonJovi Southbound Bar & Grill Springfield, MO 8:00 PM
  • Barak Hill Hickory Hills Country Club 6-9pm
  • Ellis Ayres w/ Ray Bridges Uncle Bob's BrewPub 6-8pm
  • Roxie and the Moon King The Riff
  • Sunset Maintenance Moon City Pub 8:00 PM
  • Matt F Basler moon City Pub 8:00 PM
  • Nicolas Cagematch Moon City Pub 8:00 PM
  • Blind Driver Wacky Jacks Grill and Saloon 8:00 PM
  • Brad Williams & DanceHall Prophets Carrie's 8-12pm
  • Barak Hill Hickory Hills Country Club 6-9pm

  • Plush Carrie's 8pm-12pm

    Saturday, Oct 12

  • Plush @ Brad's Birthday Bash Carrie's 8-12am
  • Me & Brandi (Sean Clavin) Wiseguys 8:00 PM
  • The Sideburns Moon City Pub Springfield, MO 8:00 PM
  • The Professors & Maryann Galloway Station Springfield, MO 7-10 pm
  • Lost In Translation Hold Fast Brewing 7:00 PM
  • Barak Hill The Ozarker Lodge 6-8pm
  • One More Dollar 7 C's Winery Mountain Grove, MO 11am - 2 pm
  • Buster Clifton Davis & Relentless Few 5739 S. Campbell, Ste B Springfield, MO 8:00 PM
  • October Moontacular '24 Moontown Sound, 1400 S. Hampton
  • Me & Brandi (Sean Clavin) Wiseguys 8pm - 12pm
  • Jukebox Hero The Riff 9:00 PM
  • Luke Acker Andy B's Tiki Bar 6-9pm
  • Lancaster Station Band Archie's 9-1am
  • Dallas Jones - Prine Time (John Prine Tribute) Tie & Timber Beer Co 7-10 pm
  • Tyler Garoutte Bear Creek Winery 1-4pm
  • Tyler Garoutte Old 76 SmokeHouse 5-7pm
  • Brother Troy Grape Festival, Downtown Hollister Hollister, MO 12-1pm

  • Kicking Jacksie Nixa Community Branch Library 6:30-7:30pm

    Sunday, Oct 13

  • Dallas Jones Springfield Brewing Company 5-8pm
  • The Third Degree Lindwedel Winery 2pm - 5pm
  • Gigs in the Garden Springfield Botanical Gardens 2pm - 3:30 pm
  • Barak Hill Hotel Vandivort 11am - 1pm
  • Angelia King & Company 2:00 - 3:30pm
  • Jam w Dave Ellis Carrie's 7pm - 11pm
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea