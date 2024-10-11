Arts News October 11th, 2024
Comedy
- Chris Porter
Blue Room Comedy Club
October 11-12
- Dusty Slay
Gillioz Theatre
October 12
Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- "The Foreunner"
Stained Glass Theatre
Through October 19
Rocky Horror Picture Show
High Tide Theatrical
October 11-26
Visual Arts
- "Love Your Neighbor"
Randy Bacon Gallery
Through October 26
- "Finding Hope"
Drury Poole Art Center
Through October 31
- Doug Hall Exhibition
Crowder College Longwell Museum
Through October 25
- “Ozarks Buildings: Cultural Heritage and Containers of Spirit” Exhibit To Feature Artwork Of Barbara Williams
Gallery at the Center, West Plains Civic Center
Through October 19
Music
Friday, Oct 11
- Avery Waltz The Local Bar & Grill Golden, MO 8-11 pm
- Jack Bowden Andy Bs Tiki Bar Branson, MO 6-9 pm
- Carol Reinert and Montage Nathan P Murphys Springfield, MO 6:30-8:30 pm
- Tyler Garoutte Area 71 Branson, MO 7-10pm
- Dallas Jones Georgia Macs 6-9 pm
- City Girls Eagles Tribute Archie's Springfield, MO 9pm - 1am
- Lancaster Station Band Where House Bar 7-10pm
- Luke Acker The Clever Barn 7-10pm
- Shapeeater Mother's Brewing Company Springfield, MO 6-8pm
- BonJour: Tribute to Journey, Heart, BonJovi Southbound Bar & Grill Springfield, MO 8:00 PM
- Barak Hill Hickory Hills Country Club 6-9pm
- Ellis Ayres w/ Ray Bridges Uncle Bob's BrewPub 6-8pm
- Roxie and the Moon King The Riff
- Sunset Maintenance Moon City Pub 8:00 PM
- Matt F Basler moon City Pub 8:00 PM
- Nicolas Cagematch Moon City Pub 8:00 PM
- Blind Driver Wacky Jacks Grill and Saloon 8:00 PM
- Brad Williams & DanceHall Prophets Carrie's 8-12pm
Plush Carrie's 8pm-12pm
Saturday, Oct 12
- Plush @ Brad's Birthday Bash Carrie's 8-12am
- Me & Brandi (Sean Clavin) Wiseguys 8:00 PM
- The Sideburns Moon City Pub Springfield, MO 8:00 PM
- The Professors & Maryann Galloway Station Springfield, MO 7-10 pm
- Lost In Translation Hold Fast Brewing 7:00 PM
- Barak Hill The Ozarker Lodge 6-8pm
- One More Dollar 7 C's Winery Mountain Grove, MO 11am - 2 pm
- Buster Clifton Davis & Relentless Few 5739 S. Campbell, Ste B Springfield, MO 8:00 PM
- October Moontacular '24 Moontown Sound, 1400 S. Hampton
- Me & Brandi (Sean Clavin) Wiseguys 8pm - 12pm
- Jukebox Hero The Riff 9:00 PM
- Luke Acker Andy B's Tiki Bar 6-9pm
- Lancaster Station Band Archie's 9-1am
- Dallas Jones - Prine Time (John Prine Tribute) Tie & Timber Beer Co 7-10 pm
- Tyler Garoutte Bear Creek Winery 1-4pm
- Tyler Garoutte Old 76 SmokeHouse 5-7pm
- Brother Troy Grape Festival, Downtown Hollister Hollister, MO 12-1pm
Kicking Jacksie Nixa Community Branch Library 6:30-7:30pm
Sunday, Oct 13
- Dallas Jones Springfield Brewing Company 5-8pm
- The Third Degree Lindwedel Winery 2pm - 5pm
- Gigs in the Garden Springfield Botanical Gardens 2pm - 3:30 pm
- Barak Hill Hotel Vandivort 11am - 1pm
- Angelia King & Company 2:00 - 3:30pm
- Jam w Dave Ellis Carrie's 7pm - 11pm