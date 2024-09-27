Arts News September 27, 2024
Sculpture Walk Springfield unveils the new Spidertag Interactive Neon Mural, Papa Green Shoes Returns, Folk music from Carolina Mendoza, SGF Culture Fest, Haha Tonka headlines Highlonesome Music Fest, poetry by Rex Ybanez.
Comedy
- David Lucas
Blue Room Comedy Club
September 27-28
Comedy Open Mic
Billards
Every Thursday
Theatre
- The Foreunner
Stained Glass Theatre
Through October 19
- The Wizard of Oz
Springfield Little Theatre
Through September 29
Bluey's Big Play
Hammons Hall
October 1
Visual Arts
- Ozark Icons
The Creamery
Through Sept. 30
- Love Your Neighbor
Randy Bacon Gallery
Through October 26
Music
Friday
- Highlonesome Music Festival at Dockley Ranch in Chadwick, MO See Facebook event for ticket prices
4 p.m. Shoeshine Blues
5:30 p.m. The Shandies
7 p.m. The Deadgummets
8:30 p.m. The Creek Rocks
10 p.m. Steve Ames and The Country Lineup
11:30 p.m. Campfire Jam
- Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
- Pirate Mike at Old 76 Smokehouse in Branson, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
- Jukebox Winos at Outback Steak and Oyster Bar in Branson, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
- Brian Pitts at The Black Walnut Festival in Stockton, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
- Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Hickory Hills Country Club Farm to Table Dinner Barn Fest 6 to 9 p.m.
- Buster Davis at 4 by 4 Brewing - Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.
- Montage with Carol Reinert, Harry Beckett, Matt Streuber, and Sue Reichling at Nathan P. Murphy's 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Jenna English at Turkey Creek Brewery in Highlandville, MO 6:30 p.m.
- Mike Signorelli at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Brother Troy at The Lake House in Branson, MO 7: to 9 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Bamboozled Tiki Bar in Reeds Spring, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
- Kit Barley and The Creekside Bandits at Galloway Station 7 to 10 p.m.
- Southern Blues Allstars at Moon City Pub 7 p.m. $10 cover
- The Grasshopper Unit at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Rolfe & Company featuring Brandon Mezzello on Sax at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Meadow Maker at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Chris May at Georgia Mac’s 7 to 10 p.m.
- Dan Conklin Band at Wacky Jacks in Highlandville, MO 8 to 11 p.m.
- *CoverCharged at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- *Brian Pitts with City Girls Eagles Tribute at The Black Walnut Festival in Stockton, MO 8 to 11 p.m.
- *Tyler Garoutte at Buzzard Bar in Ridgedale, MO 8:45 to 11 p.m.
- *Naughty Nurse at Just One More in Republic, MO 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
*Damsel at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday
- Dallas Jones at Farmers Market of the Ozarks at Farmers Park 9 a.m.
- Highlonesome Music Festival at Dockley Ranch in Chadwick, MO See Facebook event for ticket prices
10 a.m. Michael Stanton Armstrong
noon Maddi Warren
1 p.m. The Musical Forest
2:30 p.m. Casey and The Attaboys
4 p.m. Kicking Jackie
5:30 p.m. One More Dollar
7 p.m. The Last Monarchs of Fall
8:30 p.m. Justin Larkin
10 p.m. Ha Ha Tonka
Midnight Storytelling Set - Brother Nathan
- Luke Acker at The Black Walnut Festival in Stockton, MO 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dallas Jones with The Henderson Kids at Retro Metro Noon to 4 p.m.
- Darcy Stevens at Show Me Brewing 1 to 4 p.m.
- One More Dollar at Wilder Days in Mansfield, MO 2 p.m.
- Gideon Dunn at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 3 p.m.
- Rockin Rogersville at the corner of Highway 60 and Farm Road 247 in Rogersville, MO 4 to 10 p.m. tickets $10
3:45 p.m. Drifters Mile
5 p.m. Psychobilly Cadillac
6:30 p.m. Paralandra
8:30 p.m. The New Waves
- Avery Waltz at Show Me Brewing 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Andy Thomas at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6 p.m.
- Brian Pitts at Hopewell Bridge Winery in Stockton, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Josh Mhire at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
- Westhill at Where House Bar 6 p.m.
- Marshall Hill at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Jake Clark at Boat Town Brewing in Lebanon, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Buster Clifton Davis at Tie and Timber Beer Co. 7 to 10 p.m.
- Dan Conklin Band at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- John Tweed at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at The Ozarker Lodge in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Wicked Shimmy at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- The Third Degree at FTW Saloon in Rockaway Beach, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
- The C-Club Band at Galloway Station 8 to 11 p.m.
- Rob Davis at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
- The Relentless Few at Moon City Pub 8 p.m. $10 cover
- Sound The Alarm at Southbound Bar and Grill 9 p.m. $10 cover
- Naughty Nurse at Just One More in Republic, MO 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Damsel at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday
- Highlonesome Music Festival at Dockley Ranch in Chadwick, MO See Facebook event for ticket prices
9 a.m. Daniel Elixir
10:15 a.m. Eric Ryan Johnson
11:30 a.m. Songwriting Competition
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m.
- The Shandies at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 4 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Springfield Brewing Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Carolina Mendoza, The Voice of the Mountain at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 7 p.m. $20 cover