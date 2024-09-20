Arts News September 20, 2024
The High Lonesome Music Festival at Dockley Ranch, Classic Film Series at the Moxie Cinema, David Carr and the Ozarks Film Foundry, MSU Symphony host a sensory-friendly concert, Cider Days, music by Justin Larkin, Joanne Taylor Shaw, Rhonda Vincent and the debut of the KSMU singers for Pledge Week!
Theatre
The Foreunner
The Stained Glass Theatre
September 20 - October 19
The Wizard of Oz
Springfield Little Theatre
September 13-29
Comedy
Brad Upton
The Blueroom Comedy Club
September 20-21
Comedy Open Mic
Billards
Every Thursday
Dance
The Springfield Ballet
Cider Days Show Wagon Stage
September 21, 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.
Belly Dance for Beginners
Red Moon Studio
Every Tuesday
Music
Friday
- Avery Waltz at Bomber's Bar and Grill at Big M Marina in Cassville, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
- Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Shell Knob, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Ellis Ayres at Casa Bella Mexican Cuisine 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Wes Dickinson at 4 by 4 Brewing - Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.
- Pat Kelleher - Irish Folk Singer/Songwriter at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.
- Scott and Barbie at Where House Bar 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Mark Barger at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- City Girls Eagles Tribute at the Humansville Fall Festival in Humansville, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
- Freddie Mercury Tribute at The Riff 7 p.m. $20 cover
- Uncle Buster at Galloway Station 7 to 10 p.m.
- Luke Acker at The Lake House in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- THE Turner Hunter Experience at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Barak Hill at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Hook Knives at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Machine Gun Symphony at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. to Midnight $15 cover
- Brenda Meyer Band at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Sucia Rosa at Moon City Pub 8 p.m. $5 cover
- Eddie Gumucio and The Electrics, The Random Strangers, and Part Time Travelers at Lindberg's 8:30 p.m. $10 cover
- The Mixtapes at Ernie Biggs 9 p.m.
The Dirty Saints at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday
- Jukebox Winos at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
- molly. at Cider Days on Walnut Street Center Stage 1 p.m.
- Tom Lovato and Friends at The Autumn Daze Festival in Branson MO 1 to 2 p.m.
Steve and Adie at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 3 to 5 p.m.
- *Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
- Tom Lovato and Friends at Reeds Spring Pizza Co in Reeds Spring, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
Mark Barger at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Ellis Ayers at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
- *ukebox Winos at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.
- Sarah Diamond at Where House Bar 6:30 p.m.
- Mr. Charlie - Music of The Grateful Dead at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $10 cover
- One More Dollar at Hold Fast Brewing 7 p.m.
- Jenn and Frank at Galloway Station 7 p.m.
- Adam McCabe at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 10 p.m.
- Jake Reno at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m.
- Hometown Tourist at Bizarre Bar 8 to 11 p.m.
- Vic Vaughan and Souled Out at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Kurt Allen Band at Moon City Pub 8 p.m. $10 cover
- Beyond All Means at The Playground Event Center and Lounge in Mount Vernon, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
- High School Never Ends at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m.
- Sister Lucille at Ernie Biggs 9 p.m.
The Dirty Saints at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday
- Springtown 66 at Cider Days on Walnut Street 1:15 p.m.
- Wesley Allen and The Modern August at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.
- Dallas Jones and Brandon Moore at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 4 p.m.
- Blues Society of the Ozarks Open Mic Jam at Carrie's 6 to 9 p.m.