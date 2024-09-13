Arts News September 13, 2024
A new local novel, Springfield Little Theatre kicks off the 90th season, a bike and music festival, and music by The Cleverys, Jenna English and Seth Darby.
Comedy
Blue Room Comedy Club
AJ Wilkerson
September 13-14
Rachel Scanlon
September 18
- Billiards
Comedy Open Mic
Every Thursday
Poetry
- Poetry Workshop
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library
September 14, 10am-11am
Dance
- Barn Dance
Sycamore Creek Family Ranch
September 13th
Theatre
- Wizard of Oz
Springfield Little Theatre
September 13-29
Visual Arts
- Matt Moyer: Artifacts
The Brick City Gallery
August 26-September 20
- Randy Bacon: Love Your Neighbor
Randy Bacon Gallery
July 27-October 26
Special Events
Prairie Days at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO
Live music and craft demonstrations
September 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Music
Friday
- Shepherd's Craft Fair in Branson, MO 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Justin Larkin
12:15 p.m. Dallas Jones
2:30 p.m. Isayah Warford and Sarah Hughes
- Jake English at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Allie and Grace at Wire Road Brewing 6 to 9 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- ER and Friends at Uncle Bob's Brew Pub in Nixa, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Hickory Hills Country Club 6 to 9 p.m.
- Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Cori Jay at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
- Part Time Travelers at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Donnie Ray and The Noise at Galloway Station 7 p.m.
- Good Man Underground and The Random Strangers at Moon City Pub 7:30 p.m.
- Hawks and Doves at The Bank Tavern in Billings, MO 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Gypsies - Fleetwood Mac / Stevie Nicks Tribute at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. $15 cover
- Naughty Nurse at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- The Third Degree at Crazy Craig's Treehouse in Branson, MO 8 p.m.
- Spoken Nerd, 417 Storyteller, molly., Trak Masta Tom at Lindberg's 9 p.m. $10 cover
CoverCharged at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday
- Jack Bowden at Farmers Market of the Ozarks at Farmers Park 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Shepherd's Craft Fair in Branson, MO 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Lyal Strickland
12:15 p.m. Trent Prewit
2:30 p.m. John Fullerton
- Luke Acker at State of The Ozarks Fest ‘ 24 in Hollister, MO 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Brother Troy at State of The Ozarks Fest ‘24 in Hollister, MO Noon to 1 p.m.
- Sertoma Oktoberfest in Downtown Ozark, MO Noon to 10 p.m. $25 cover
- Noon Dan Conklin Band
- 2 p.m. Brad Harter Band
- 4 p.m. The Relentless Few
- 6 p.m. Psychobilly Cadillac
- 8 p.m. 7D Funk All Stars
- Devlin Pierce at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
- Luke Acker at State of The Ozarks Fest ‘ 24 in Hollister, MO 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Treadlow at Downtown Farmers Market of The Ozarks 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Craig Wescott at Lindwedel Winery in Branson, MO 3 to 6 p.m.
- Mark Barger at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Lancaster Station at MO Food Truck Fest at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds 5 to 7 p.m.
- Jack Bowden at Pickled Pete's in Frontenac, KS 5 to 8 p.m.
- Kevin Cott at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
- Vic Vaughan and Souled Out at Wire Road Brewing 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Cattle Baron's Ball - Southwest Missouri 6 p.m.
- Allie and Grace at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Reed Herron at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
- Steve Ames and The Country Lineup at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Drifters Mile at Moon City Pub 7 to 10 p.m. $5 cover
- Ellis Ayres at Retro Metro 7 to 10 p.m.
- Sarah Diamond at Boat Town Brewing in Lebanon, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Good Man Underground at Galloway Station 7 p.m.
- Riff Raff at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- The Dirty Saints at Wire Road Brewing 8 to 10 p.m.
- Jordie Filip at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Buster Clifton
Davis at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover
Sunday
- Shepherd's Craft Fair in Branson, MO 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Dallas Jones
12:15 p.m. Steve Ames
2:30 p.m. Abbey Waterworth
- Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.
- Andy Rookstool and The Traveling Troubadours at 2000 N. Grant 3 to 5 p.m.
- Elise Thierbach at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 4 p.m.
- Acoustic Open Mic Jam at Carrie's 7 to 11 p.m.