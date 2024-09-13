© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News September 13, 2024

By Jimmy Rea
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM CDT
The Cleverys
/
https://thecleverlys.com/

A new local novel, Springfield Little Theatre kicks off the 90th season, a bike and music festival, and music by The Cleverys, Jenna English and Seth Darby.

Comedy

  • Blue Room Comedy Club
    AJ Wilkerson
    September 13-14

    Rachel Scanlon
    September 18

  • Billiards
    Comedy Open Mic
    Every Thursday

Poetry

Dance

  • Barn Dance
    Sycamore Creek Family Ranch
    September 13th

Theatre

Visual Arts

Special Events

Prairie Days at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO
Live music and craft demonstrations
September 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music

Friday

  • Shepherd's Craft Fair in Branson, MO 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    10 a.m. Justin Larkin
    12:15 p.m. Dallas Jones
    2:30 p.m. Isayah Warford and Sarah Hughes
  • Jake English at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Allie and Grace at Wire Road Brewing 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Brother Troy at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
  • ER and Friends at Uncle Bob's Brew Pub in Nixa, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Hickory Hills Country Club 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Cori Jay at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
  • Part Time Travelers at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
  • Donnie Ray and The Noise at Galloway Station 7 p.m.
  • Good Man Underground and The Random Strangers at Moon City Pub 7:30 p.m.
  • Hawks and Doves at The Bank Tavern in Billings, MO 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Gypsies - Fleetwood Mac / Stevie Nicks Tribute at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. $15 cover
  • Naughty Nurse at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
  • The Third Degree at Crazy Craig's Treehouse in Branson, MO 8 p.m.
  • Spoken Nerd, 417 Storyteller, molly., Trak Masta Tom at Lindberg's 9 p.m. $10 cover

  • CoverCharged at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

    Saturday

  • Jack Bowden at Farmers Market of the Ozarks at Farmers Park 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Shepherd's Craft Fair in Branson, MO 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    10 a.m. Lyal Strickland
    12:15 p.m. Trent Prewit
    2:30 p.m. John Fullerton
  • Luke Acker at State of The Ozarks Fest ‘ 24 in Hollister, MO 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Brother Troy at State of The Ozarks Fest ‘24 in Hollister, MO Noon to 1 p.m.
  • Sertoma Oktoberfest in Downtown Ozark, MO Noon to 10 p.m. $25 cover
  • Noon Dan Conklin Band
  • 2 p.m. Brad Harter Band
  • 4 p.m. The Relentless Few
  • 6 p.m. Psychobilly Cadillac
  • 8 p.m. 7D Funk All Stars
  • Devlin Pierce at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at State of The Ozarks Fest ‘ 24 in Hollister, MO 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Treadlow at Downtown Farmers Market of The Ozarks 3 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Craig Wescott at Lindwedel Winery in Branson, MO 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Mark Barger at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Lancaster Station at MO Food Truck Fest at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Jack Bowden at Pickled Pete's in Frontenac, KS 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Kevin Cott at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Vic Vaughan and Souled Out at Wire Road Brewing 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Dallas Jones at Cattle Baron's Ball - Southwest Missouri 6 p.m.
  • Allie and Grace at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Reed Herron at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
  • Steve Ames and The Country Lineup at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
  • Drifters Mile at Moon City Pub 7 to 10 p.m. $5 cover
  • Ellis Ayres at Retro Metro 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Sarah Diamond at Boat Town Brewing in Lebanon, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
  • The Good Man Underground at Galloway Station 7 p.m.
  • Riff Raff at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
  • The Dirty Saints at Wire Road Brewing 8 to 10 p.m.
  • Jordie Filip at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
  • Buster Clifton

  • Davis at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover

    Sunday

  • Shepherd's Craft Fair in Branson, MO 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    10 a.m. Dallas Jones
    12:15 p.m. Steve Ames
    2:30 p.m. Abbey Waterworth
  • Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Andy Rookstool and The Traveling Troubadours at 2000 N. Grant 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Elise Thierbach at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 4 p.m.
  • Acoustic Open Mic Jam at Carrie's 7 to 11 p.m.
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea's work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
