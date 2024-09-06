Arts News September 6th, 2024
First Friday Art Walk, Brandon Moore, Japanese Fall Festival, Ozarks Lyric Opera, KSMU turns 50, HERmonious Festival celebrating female musicians and benefiting Women in Need
Comedy
- Hits From the Bowl Comedy Show
September 6, 8:30 p.m.
Levi's Lawn Gnome Emporium
- John Crist
September 6-7
Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO
- Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 p.m.
541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO
Dance
- Bachata & Brew Latin Dance Party
September 7, 7 p.m.
14 Mill Market
203 E. Mount Vernon St. Nixa, MO
Theatre
- Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
Peter Pan, September 9-11
525 S. John Q. Hammons Pkwy. Springfield, MO
- Improvised Mystery Hour
September 6, 7:30 p.m.
La Habana Vieja Cuban restaurant
220 E Commercial St. Springfield, MO
Visual Arts
Springfield Regional Arts Council First Friday Art Walk
September 6, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Multiple venues, for details visit https://www.springfieldarts.org/
Music
Friday
- Lancaster Station at Archie's on The Patio 4 to 8 p.m.
- Jenna and Jake English at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Brian Pitts at Papi's Cocina and Cantina in Republic, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Fast As A Cat at Boat Town brewing in Lebanon, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wesley Allen and The Modern August at 4 by 4 Brewing - Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.
- Caduceus at The Downtown Church for 1st Friday Art Walk 6 to 8 p.m.
- Barak Hill at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremy Evans at Where House Bar 6:30 p.m.
- Tom Lovato at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at The Lake House in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Allie Hutsell and The Tweedles at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Shrubs at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
- The Dropouts at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Sierra and Adam Johnson open for Sierra and The Mango Mist at Moon City Pub 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Psychobilly Cadillac at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m.
- Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
- County Line Band at Wacky Jacks in Highlandville, MO 8 p.m. to midnight
- 7D Funk All-Stars at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Waxy O'Shea's in Branson, MO 9 p.m.
Corey River Band at The Vault Bar and Grill 9 p.m.
Saturday
- Treadlow at C-Street City Market 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Poets Mortis, Draven MorningStar, A Portrait Life, and Fyre Wyte at MORR Pride Fest at The Square in Marshall, MO 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tom Lovato at Chesterfield Village Car Show 10 a.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at One Show to Save a Life at Park Central Square 3 p.m.
- Lancaster Station at Archie's on The Patio 4 to 8 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at Cellar 417 in Branson, MO 4 to 6 p.m.
- 4th Annual HERmonious Music Festival at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 4 to 10 p.m. $20 cover
4 - 4:30 PM: Missy Sings Taylor
4:45 - 5:30 PM: Krista Meadows
5:45 - 6:30 PM: The Shandies
7:00 - 7:45 PM: Ozarks Bella Donna
8:15 - 9:45 PM: Molly Healey String Project
- Barak Hill at Brown Derby Wine Center 4 to 7 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
- K&M's Classics at Old 76 Smokehouse in Branson, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
- Hawks and Doves at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Tom Lovato at Scotty's Trout Dock and Marina in Branson, MO 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Dallas Jones and Stevie Newman at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
- Wes Dickinson at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Elks Lodge in Kimberling City, MO 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- The Professors and Maryanne at Galloway Station 7 to 10 p.m.
- Montage at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Adam McCabe at Boat Town Brewing in Lebanon, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Justin Larkin at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Midwest Thick with Ethan Jackson at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. $10 cover
- Tory Lane opening for Corey River Band at Moon City Pub 8 p.m.
- Brad Hemphill at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m.
- Urban Echoes at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Brad Williams at Back Home Brewing in Ozark, MO 8 p.m.
- The Last Monarchs of Fall with Rio Falcon and Danny Gore at Where House Bar 8:30 p.m.
- 7D Funk All-Stars at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth at Crazy Craig's Cheeky Monkey Bar in Branson, MO 9 p.m.
Sunday
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Mixtapes at Southbound Bar and Grill 12:30 p.m. $15 cover
- Brother Troy at 7 Arrows Tap Room in Branson, MO 2 to 4 p.m.
- Devlin Pierce at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Japanese Fall Festival at The Japanese Stroll Gardens 3 p.m.
- Brandon Moore and Stevie Newman at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 4 to 7 p.m.
- Acoustic Open Mic Jam at Carrie's 7 to 11 p.m.