Arts News August 30th
Comedy from Chad Harris, Sculpture Walk's new Spidertag Interactive Neon Mural, Bad Art by Good People and more!
Theatre
- Stained Glass Theatre - Songs in the Night
July 25 - August 31, recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, Saturday
1996 W Evangel St, Ozark, MO
Movies
- Midweek Matinee
September 4, 2 p.m.
Gillioz Theatre
325 Park Central E. Springfield, MO 65806
Comedy
- Dean Delray
August 30-31
Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO
- Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 p.m.
541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO
Visual Arts
- Springfield Art Museum: Renaissance on Parchment and Paper
- Springfield Art Museum: Breathe, Light, and Distance
Springfield Art Museum: Watercolor USA
All on view through August 30, 1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO
Other
- Belly Dance Lessons every Tuesday
Red Moon Studios
405 N Washington Ave Ste A, Springfield, MO 65806
- Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
Stone Chapel, August 31, 8:30 p.m.
900 N Benton Ave Springfield, MO 65802
Candlelight: Featuring Mozart, Bach, and Timeless Composers
Stone Chapel, August 31, 6:15 p.m.
900 N Benton Ave Springfield, MO 65802
Music
Friday
- Avery Waltz at Bombers Bar and Grill in Cassville, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
- Jake English at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
Jukebox Winos at Outback Steak and Oyster Bar in Branson, MO 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Papi's Cocina and Cantina in Republic, MO 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Baby Gone Duo at Where House Bar 6 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at Pizza World at Hideaway Marina in Galena, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Georgia Mac’s 6 to 9 p.m.
- Kevin Cott at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.
- Mark Barger at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
- Dillon Hasten at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Kimra at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Springtown 66 at Wacky Jack's in Highlandville, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
- The Bluesberries at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
- Ethan Jackson at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover
WheelHouse at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
- Mile Zero at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 3 p.m.
- Drifters Mile at Piney River Brewery in Bucyrus, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
- Isaac Kenneth at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Pirate Mike at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Barak Hill at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
- Kit Barley and The Creekside Bandits at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.
- We Three Thieves at The Ozarker Lodge in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
- Darcy Stevens at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 10 p.m.
- Yahtly Groove at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. $10 cover
- Donnie Ray Stevens and The Noise at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
- Avery Waltz at Cruise Inn Throttle Down in Kimberling City, MO 8 p.m. to midnight
- Westhill at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m. to midnight
- The New Waves at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 8 p.m.
- Walking After Foo: A Foo Fighters and Cake Tribute at Lindberg's 8 p.m. $10 cover
WheelHouse at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 1 to 4 p.m.
- Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.
- C-Street Jamboree at Lindberg’s 4 to 9 p.m.
- Missing Man Trio at Springfield Brewing Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at Pop's Smoke Shack in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
- Mile Zero at Rock Lane Resort & Marina in Branson, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Climax Springs, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
- Open Mic Acoustic Jam at Carrie's 7 to 11 p.m.