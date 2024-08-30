© 2024 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News August 30th

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
Spidertag
/
Comedy from Chad Harris, Sculpture Walk's new Spidertag Interactive Neon Mural, Bad Art by Good People and more!

Theatre

  • Stained Glass Theatre - Songs in the Night
    July 25 - August 31, recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, Saturday
    1996 W Evangel St, Ozark, MO

Movies

  • Midweek Matinee
    September 4, 2 p.m.
    Gillioz Theatre
    325 Park Central E. Springfield, MO 65806

Comedy

  • Dean Delray
    August 30-31
    Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO
  • Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 p.m.
    541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO

Visual Arts

  • Springfield Art Museum: Renaissance on Parchment and Paper
  • Springfield Art Museum: Breathe, Light, and Distance

  • Springfield Art Museum: Watercolor USA

    All on view through August 30, 1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO

Other

  • Belly Dance Lessons every Tuesday
    Red Moon Studios
    405 N Washington Ave Ste A, Springfield, MO 65806
  • Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
    Stone Chapel, August 31, 8:30 p.m.
    900 N Benton Ave Springfield, MO 65802

  • Candlelight: Featuring Mozart, Bach, and Timeless Composers
    Stone Chapel, August 31, 6:15 p.m.

    900 N Benton Ave Springfield, MO 65802

Music

Friday

  • Avery Waltz at Bombers Bar and Grill in Cassville, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Jake English at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
    Jukebox Winos at Outback Steak and Oyster Bar in Branson, MO 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Papi's Cocina and Cantina in Republic, MO 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Baby Gone Duo at Where House Bar 6 p.m.
  • Piratey Mike at Pizza World at Hideaway Marina in Galena, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Dallas Jones at Georgia Mac’s 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Kevin Cott at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.
  • Mark Barger at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Dillon Hasten at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Kimra at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tyler Garoutte at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Springtown 66 at Wacky Jack's in Highlandville, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
  • The Bluesberries at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
  • Ethan Jackson at Southbound Bar and Grill 8:30 p.m. $10 cover

  • WheelHouse at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

    Saturday

  • Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tyler Garoutte at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Mile Zero at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 3 p.m.
  • Drifters Mile at Piney River Brewery in Bucyrus, MO 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Isaac Kenneth at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Pirate Mike at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Tyler Garoutte at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Barak Hill at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Kit Barley and The Creekside Bandits at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 p.m.
  • We Three Thieves at The Ozarker Lodge in Branson, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Darcy Stevens at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Yahtly Groove at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m. $10 cover
  • Donnie Ray Stevens and The Noise at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight
  • Avery Waltz at Cruise Inn Throttle Down in Kimberling City, MO 8 p.m. to midnight
  • Westhill at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m. to midnight
  • The New Waves at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 8 p.m.
  • Walking After Foo: A Foo Fighters and Cake Tribute at Lindberg's 8 p.m. $10 cover

  • WheelHouse at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

    Sunday

  • Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.
  • C-Street Jamboree at Lindberg’s 4 to 9 p.m.
  • Missing Man Trio at Springfield Brewing Company 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Piratey Mike at Pop's Smoke Shack in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Mile Zero at Rock Lane Resort & Marina in Branson, MO 7 to 11 p.m.
  • Luke Acker at Boondocks Dive Bar BQ in Climax Springs, MO 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Open Mic Acoustic Jam at Carrie's 7 to 11 p.m.
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea's work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
