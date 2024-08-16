Art News August 16th
Nikki Glaser comes to Hammons Hall, the Park Board Movies in the Park finale, K-Pop DJ Imyoonotyou live in SGF, singer-songwriter Michael Stanton Armstrong, bluegrass from Casey & the Atta Boys, and lots more
Theatre
High Tide Theatrical - Next to Normal
August 16-24
215 W Olive St, Springfield, MO
Stained Glass Theatre - Songs in the Night
July 25 - August 31, recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, Saturday
1996 W Evangel St, Ozark, MO
- Springfield Little Theatre - Murder on the Orient Express: AUDITIONS
August 19-20 at 7 pm
311 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
Comedy
Nikki Glaser: Alive & Unwell Tour
August 16, 7 pm
Hammons Hall
- Derrick Stroup
August 16-17
Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO
- Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 pm
541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO
Visual Arts
- Springfield Art Museum: Renaissance on Parchment and Paper
On view through August 30
1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO
MUSIC
Friday
- Piratey Mike at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 4-6 pm
- Jukebox Winos at Bear Creek Wine Company 5-8 pm
- Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 pm
- High-Class Vagabonds at Papi’s Cocina & Cantina in Republic, MO 5:30 pm
- COJO Music at Vino Cellars 6-8 pm
- Sister Lucille Duo at Pappy's Place BBQ 6-9 pm
- J Ray Davis at Wire Road Brewing 6-9 pm
- Jeremy Evans at Where House Bar 6:30 pm
- Mike Signorelli at Cellar + Plate 6:30-8:30 pm
- Brother Troy at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7-10 pm
- Bryan Powers and Chris May at Georgia Mac’s 7 pm
- The Grasshopper Unit at Hold Fast Brewing 7-9 pm
- Casey & The Attaboys at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 pm, $5 cover
- Machine Gun Symphony at Southbound Bar & Grill 8 pm - midnight, $15 cover
- Maximum Weekend, Adam Faucett, Nicholas Cagematch, and One Long Thought at Lindberg's 8 pm, $10 cover
- Jack Bowden at Orleans Trail in Stockton, MO 8 pm
- Ladies First Band at Carrie's 8 pm - midnight
Saturday
- Treadlow at C-Street City Market 9 am - noon
- Piratey Mike at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 11 am - 1 pm
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 1-5 pm and 7-10 pm
- Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 1-4 pm
- Josh Cherry at Lindwedel Winery in Branson, MO 3-6 pm
- MoCandy at Shady Gator in Lake Ozark, MO 3:30-4:30 pm
- Jack Bowden at Smith Creek Moonshine in Branson, MO 5-8 pm
- Tom Lovato and Friends at Reeds Spring Pizza Company in Reeds Spring, MO 5-8 pm
- Devlin Pierce at Bear Creek Wine Company 5-8 pm
- Piratey Mike at Pier 28 Pizza & Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6-8 pm
- Brother Troy at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6-9 pm
- King Size Bluegrass at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 pm
- Barak Hill at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 pm
- Distant Relative at Wire Road Brewing 6:30-9 pm
- Krista Meadows at Cellar + Plate 6:30-8:30 pm
- Casey & The Attaboys at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 7 pm, $20 cover
- One More Dollar at Historic Owen Theater in Seymour, MO 7 pm, $10 cover
- Isaac Kenneth Full Band with special guests Abby Lynne, Grace Clenna, and more at Southbound Bar & Grill 7-10 pm, $10 cover
- Quinton Scott at Boat Town Brewing in Lebanon, MO 7-9 pm
- Mile Zero at Mother's Brewing Company 7-9 pm
- Naked Zoo and Damsel at The Riff 7-11:30 pm, $20 cover
- Allie & the Catz at Hold Fast Brewing 7-9 pm
- Reed Herron at Where House Bar 7 pm
- Michael Stanton & the Shade at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 pm, $5 cover
- Sister Lucille at The Bank Tavern in Billings, MO 7 pm
- Dallas Jones at 14 Mill Market in Nixa, MO 7-9 pm
- The Table Rockers at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 7:30-10:30 pm
- Kenny and Terry at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 pm
- Brenda Meyer Band at Carrie's 8 pm - midnight
- Keith Fields at The Vault Bar & Grill 9 pm - midnight
Sunday
- Bob Davidson at Harvest Community Church in Rogersville, MO 10 am
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 am - 1 pm
- Brother Troy at Seven Arrows Tap Room in Hollister, MO 2-4 pm
- Isaac Kenneth at Bear Creek Wine Company 2-5 pm
- Brian Pitts at Beard Engine Brewing Co. in Alba, MO 3-5 pm
- Tyler Garoutte Full Band at American Legion Post #637 at Table Rock Lake 3-7 pm
- C-Street Jamboree at Lindberg's 5-8 pm
- Acoustic Jam at Carrie’s 7-11 pm