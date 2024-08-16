© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Arts News

Art News August 16th

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 16, 2024 at 2:11 PM CDT
Zen Lens Photomedia

Nikki Glaser comes to Hammons Hall, the Park Board Movies in the Park finale, K-Pop DJ Imyoonotyou live in SGF, singer-songwriter Michael Stanton Armstrong, bluegrass from Casey & the Atta Boys, and lots more

Theatre

  • High Tide Theatrical - Next to Normal
    August 16-24
    215 W Olive St, Springfield, MO

  • Stained Glass Theatre - Songs in the Night
    July 25 - August 31, recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, Saturday
    1996 W Evangel St, Ozark, MO

  • Springfield Little Theatre - Murder on the Orient Express: AUDITIONS
    August 19-20 at 7 pm
    311 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO

Comedy

  • Nikki Glaser: Alive & Unwell Tour
    August 16, 7 pm
    Hammons Hall

  • Derrick Stroup
    August 16-17
    Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W College St, Springfield, MO
  • Comedy Open Mic at Billiards every Thursday, 8 pm
    541 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO

Visual Arts

  • Springfield Art Museum: Renaissance on Parchment and Paper
    On view through August 30
    1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO

MUSIC

Friday

  • Piratey Mike at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 4-6 pm
  • Jukebox Winos at Bear Creek Wine Company 5-8 pm
  • Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 pm
  • High-Class Vagabonds at Papi’s Cocina & Cantina in Republic, MO 5:30 pm
  • COJO Music at Vino Cellars 6-8 pm
  • Sister Lucille Duo at Pappy's Place BBQ 6-9 pm
  • J Ray Davis at Wire Road Brewing 6-9 pm
  • Jeremy Evans at Where House Bar 6:30 pm
  • Mike Signorelli at Cellar + Plate 6:30-8:30 pm
  • Brother Troy at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7-10 pm
  • Bryan Powers and Chris May at Georgia Mac’s 7 pm
  • The Grasshopper Unit at Hold Fast Brewing 7-9 pm
  • Casey & The Attaboys at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 pm, $5 cover
  • Machine Gun Symphony at Southbound Bar & Grill 8 pm - midnight, $15 cover
  • Maximum Weekend, Adam Faucett, Nicholas Cagematch, and One Long Thought at Lindberg's 8 pm, $10 cover
  • Jack Bowden at Orleans Trail in Stockton, MO 8 pm
  • Ladies First Band at Carrie's 8 pm - midnight

Saturday

  • Treadlow at C-Street City Market 9 am - noon
  • Piratey Mike at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 11 am - 1 pm
  • Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 1-5 pm and 7-10 pm
  • Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 1-4 pm
  • Josh Cherry at Lindwedel Winery in Branson, MO 3-6 pm
  • MoCandy at Shady Gator in Lake Ozark, MO 3:30-4:30 pm
  • Jack Bowden at Smith Creek Moonshine in Branson, MO 5-8 pm
  • Tom Lovato and Friends at Reeds Spring Pizza Company in Reeds Spring, MO 5-8 pm
  • Devlin Pierce at Bear Creek Wine Company 5-8 pm
  • Piratey Mike at Pier 28 Pizza & Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6-8 pm
  • Brother Troy at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6-9 pm
  • King Size Bluegrass at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 pm
  • Barak Hill at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 pm
  • Distant Relative at Wire Road Brewing 6:30-9 pm
  • Krista Meadows at Cellar + Plate 6:30-8:30 pm
  • Casey & The Attaboys at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 7 pm, $20 cover
  • One More Dollar at Historic Owen Theater in Seymour, MO 7 pm, $10 cover
  • Isaac Kenneth Full Band with special guests Abby Lynne, Grace Clenna, and more at Southbound Bar & Grill 7-10 pm, $10 cover
  • Quinton Scott at Boat Town Brewing in Lebanon, MO 7-9 pm
  • Mile Zero at Mother's Brewing Company 7-9 pm
  • Naked Zoo and Damsel at The Riff 7-11:30 pm, $20 cover
  • Allie & the Catz at Hold Fast Brewing 7-9 pm
  • Reed Herron at Where House Bar 7 pm
  • Michael Stanton & the Shade at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 pm, $5 cover
  • Sister Lucille at The Bank Tavern in Billings, MO 7 pm
  • Dallas Jones at 14 Mill Market in Nixa, MO 7-9 pm
  • The Table Rockers at Big Buoys in Kimberling City, MO 7:30-10:30 pm
  • Kenny and Terry at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 pm
  • Brenda Meyer Band at Carrie's 8 pm - midnight
  • Keith Fields at The Vault Bar & Grill 9 pm - midnight

Sunday

  • Bob Davidson at Harvest Community Church in Rogersville, MO 10 am
  • Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 am - 1 pm
  • Brother Troy at Seven Arrows Tap Room in Hollister, MO 2-4 pm
  • Isaac Kenneth at Bear Creek Wine Company 2-5 pm
  • Brian Pitts at Beard Engine Brewing Co. in Alba, MO 3-5 pm
  • Tyler Garoutte Full Band at American Legion Post #637 at Table Rock Lake 3-7 pm
  • C-Street Jamboree at Lindberg's 5-8 pm
  • Acoustic Jam at Carrie’s 7-11 pm
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea's work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
