Arts News for August 2, 2024

The Gillioz has 3 events this week—detailed info on their website https://gillioztheatre.com/

-Monday concert Big Head Todd

-Weds movie night every 1st and 3rd weds “It came form outer space”

-Thursday Comedy: BORED TEACHERS: THE STRUGGLE IS REAL! COMEDY TOUR

Photographing the National Parks

Adults are invited to attend Photographing the National Parks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, 2214 Brentwood Blvd.

Photographers from the Southwest Missouri Camera Club will offer tips and advice for photographing the National Parks, learned from experience.

For more information on this free program call 417-883-1974.

Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Sat, 3 Aug 2024

Southwest Missouri Camera Club

https://www.swmocameraclub.org/

Ozark Music Festival at Storybook Barn featuring Mo Pitney and John Meyer

Bluegrass musicians Mo Pitney and John Meyer will perform at the Ozark Music Festival at Storybook Barn on August 3.

BBQ will be available for purchase.

This concert is designed as the first annual Storybook festival celebrating the music. Bring chairs or blankets for this outdoor event on The Field.

Storybook Barn

$15 - $50

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Callahan Foundation for the Arts

(417) 791-2722

kevin@callahanlawllc.com

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089538675849

Pitney Meyer (Mo Pitney & John Meyer)

kevin@callahanlawllc.com

https://www.facebook.com/share/e74nxnqXvpabrr5g/

The Purple Hulls Bluegrass Concert

First Baptist Church in Bolivar will host the Bluegrass sister duo, The Purple Hulls, in concert at 6 pm on Sunday, August 4.

They are out of Texas but travel extensively all over the U.S. and have performed several places in Europe. They perform Texas swing and Bluegrass, secular and Christian music.

The concert is free at FBC Bolivar, but due to limited seating, those interested are asked to register at fbcbolivar.org. The event is sponsored by Wednesday Night at the Esquire and FBC Bolivar.

First Baptist - Bolivar

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 4

The Purple Hulls

thepurplehulls@gmail.com

thepurplehulls.com and Facebook.com/thepurplehulls

The Henderson Kids with special guests Dallas Jones & Brandon Moore. August 2, 7 p.m. $5

Tie and Timber

Friday

*Tyler Garoutte at Pier 28 Pizza and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 5 to 8 p.m.

*Jake English at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.

*Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth at Pappy's Place BBQ 6 to 9 p.m.

*Melinda Mullins at The Downtown Church 6 to 8 p.m.

*Ellis Ayres at Casa Bella Mexican Cuisine 6 to 8 p.m.

*The Kay’s at Where House Bar 6:30 p.m.

*Mark Barger at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

*7D Funk All-Stars at Rock Lane Resort & Marina in Branson, MO 7 to 11 p.m.

*Brother Troy at Taps on Downing Street in Hollister, MO 7 to 9 p.m.

*Uncle Buster at Galloway Station 7 to 10 p.m.

*Chris May at Georgia Mac’s 7 p.m.

*EO at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

*Krista Meadows at The Stardust Ballroom 7 p.m. $15 cover

*Rocky Athas with Sister Lucille at Nathan P. Murphy's 7 p.m. $15 cover

*Jack Bowden at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 7 to 10 p.m.

*The Henderson Kids with Dallas Jones and Brandon Moore at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover

*Drifters Mile at Lindberg's 8 p.m.

*Little Help at Ernie Biggs 8 to 11 p.m. $5 cover

*Jackie Tyler Band at Wacky Jacks in Highlandville, MO 8 p.m. to midnight

*Vic Vaughan and Souled Out at Carrie's 8 p.m. to midnight

*Matt Stell with Chelsey James and Uncle Knuckle and The Reveal Machine at Southbound Bar and Grill 9 p.m. $29 cover

*Corey River at The Vault Bar and Grill 9 p.m.

*Naughty Nurse at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Saturday

*Devlin Pierce at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.

*Buff Lamb and The Arrested at Ozark Square 2 to 4 p.m.

*Uncle Buster opening for Aaron Lewis at Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, MO 4:30 p.m. tickets start at $40

*Springtown 66 at Lake Bums Brew Co in Pontiac, MO 5 to 8 p.m.

*Jack Bowden at Smith Creek Moonshine in Branson, MO 5 to 8 p.m.

*Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.

*Brother Troy at Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar and Grill in Kimberling City, MO 6 to 9 p.m.

*Dallas Jones and Friends at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.

*Mike Signorelli at Cellar + Plate 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

*Guinevere Goodwin and Her Band, Shape Eater, Suzi Trash, and Ponyboy at Mother's Brewing Company for Benefit for Vivian and Lonnie 7 p.m. $12 cover

*Sky Smeed at The Shoe Tree Listening Room 7 p.m. $20 cover

*Black Note Band at Area 71 in Branson, MO 7 to 11:00 p.m.

*Hometown Tourist at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.

*Seth Darby and Lonesome Express at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover

*Presley at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 11 p.m.

*Jukebox Winos opening for The Mixtapes at Branson Landing 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

*Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth at Outback Pub in Branson, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight

*Breezy Point, Nightdowner, and The Constant Distractions at Lindberg's 8 p.m. $10 cover

*Zero to Ninety at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m.

*Jake Clark at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight

*WheelHouse at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight

*Tyler Garoutte at Waxy O'Shea's in Branson, MO 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

*Westhill at The Vault Bar and Grill 9 p.m.

*Naughty Nurse at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday

*Tom Lovato at Selmore Baptist Church in Ozark, MO 10:15 a.m.

*Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.

*Westhill at Archie's 5 p.m.

*C-Street Jamboree at Lindberg's 5 to 9 p.m.

Turkey Creek Brewery

(Saturday 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.) ... LIVE MUSIC - Andy Thomas (Hollister, MO)

