Missouri State University Theatre & Dance presents '9 to 5: The Musical'

Missouri State University Theatre and Dance will present "9 to 5 the Musical" on the stage of Coger Theatre November 30 through December 4.

Among the most popular film comedies of the past 40 years (actually 43... has it been that long?) is "9 to 5," the story of three overworked, underpaid and under-appreciated office workers who manage to exact revenge on their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" of a boss.

Dolly Parton, who played Doralee in the film (alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda), also wrote the movie's famous theme song. Nearly 30 years later, Parton wrote music and lyrics for this stage musical version of the movie, to a book by Patricia Resnick, one of "9 to 5's" original screenwriters.

In order to expand the 90-minute film into a two-hour-plus stage musical, a few changes and additions had to be made. In fact, the version of the show MSU Theatre & Dance will present is the revised version that was used on the national tour following the Broadway run of "9 to 5."

One of the changes for the stage production was the creation of a character known as "Cathy, the Office Gossip." According to the Missouri State student actor portraying her, Jayla Glynn, Cathy is a composite of several secondary office personnel from the movie. The faculty director of MSU's production, Sarah Wilcoxon, created some extra comedic stage business for Jayla to emphasize the "gossipy" nature of Cathy.

Glynn said, "Everyone is working on their office work and doing their job, and I'm just kind of watching everything happen, and... not doing my work!"

The main part of the story, Glynn said, traces "the arc of the friendship" of Violet, Judy and Doralee, "and how they team together as women to fight the patriarchy, and fight for justice in the workplace."

Sadly, the movie hasn't aged as much as we might like. "We've had some cool conversations about all the different topics that come up in the show," Glynn said. "We're able to use our knowledge of what happened in 1980 versus what's still happening today in 2023."

Performances of "9 to 5" in Coger Theatre are scheduled Thursday through Saturday, November 30, December 1 and 2, all at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m.; and Monday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 and $24. For information, call the Missouri State University ticket office at 417-836-7678, or visit theatreanddance.missouristate.edu, and click on "Productions."