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Stories from the Archives

Log City

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published May 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
Log City, 1942
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Log City, 1942

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green takes us on a trip along historic Route 66 to a unique bygone attraction.

Log City was a unique attraction along Missouri’s Route 66. Established by Carl Stansbury in 1928, the tourist camp was roughly fifteen miles east of Carthage. It sat on five-and-a-half acres and evolved from overnight cabins to include a filling station, restaurant, swimming pool, and playground.

Log City dining room, circa 1940
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Log City dining room, circa 1940

Built with local materials like timber and stone, Log City’s rustic architecture attracted travelers who could stop and enjoy a fried chicken dinner. While Log City overcame changes in ownership and competition with nearby businesses, it eventually closed when Interstate 44 bypassed Route 66 in the 1960s. While little remains of the original site, travelers can still glimpse a few of Log City’s stone structures while driving down Historic Route 66.

Log City cottage, 1938
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Log City cottage, 1938

Photographs of Log City can be found in the John F. Bradbury Postcard Collection. The collection contains over 4,000 postcards and features images of Missouri towns, rivers, resorts, and scenes along Route 66.

Aerial view of Log City, circa 1940s
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Aerial view of Log City, circa 1940s

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Stories from the Archives
Haley Frizzle-Green
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