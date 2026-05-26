Log City was a unique attraction along Missouri’s Route 66. Established by Carl Stansbury in 1928, the tourist camp was roughly fifteen miles east of Carthage. It sat on five-and-a-half acres and evolved from overnight cabins to include a filling station, restaurant, swimming pool, and playground.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Log City dining room, circa 1940

Built with local materials like timber and stone, Log City’s rustic architecture attracted travelers who could stop and enjoy a fried chicken dinner. While Log City overcame changes in ownership and competition with nearby businesses, it eventually closed when Interstate 44 bypassed Route 66 in the 1960s. While little remains of the original site, travelers can still glimpse a few of Log City’s stone structures while driving down Historic Route 66.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Log City cottage, 1938

Photographs of Log City can be found in the John F. Bradbury Postcard Collection. The collection contains over 4,000 postcards and features images of Missouri towns, rivers, resorts, and scenes along Route 66.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Aerial view of Log City, circa 1940s

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

