During the days of segregation, Route 66 could be a dangerous place for African American travelers. The Negro Motorist Green-Book, first published in 1936, listed businesses that welcomed African American customers. First listed in the Green Book in 1954, Alberta’s Hotel in Springfield was located less than a mile from Route 66 and was one of the few places Black travelers could stay the night. Owned and operated by Alberta Ellis, the hotel served Black families and entertainers from the early 1950s to 1967.

Image courtesy of MSU Special Collections and Archives Alberta Northcutt Ellis, c. 1960

Alberta also had a beauty parlor, barber shop, rumpus room, and a rural retreat known as The Farm. The hotel closed shortly after her death in 1966, and the building was razed. Today, the site is located on the city’s African American Heritage Trail, highlighting a legacy of safety and community.

Through oral history interviews housed at the State Historical Society of Missouri, as well as Alberta’s personal papers found at Missouri State University’s Special Collections and Archives, Alberta Ellis’ legacy continues to be preserved.

For more information about Alberta’s Hotel or Route 66 in Missouri, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.