While largely uninhabited today, Monegaw Springs was once known as a bustling resort town. Before the town was established in 1888, Monegaw Springs was already well known around the state. The community was named after the nearby mineral springs, which some claim were named in honor of an Osage tribal leader.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Younger's Lookout at Monegaw Springs, circa 1910

With over 100 springs, the area was a hub for those seeking its healing mineral waters. By 1852, a three-and-a-half story log hotel was built on the bluff overlooking the springs. Along with tourists, this area was a frequent stop for notorious names like Jesse James and the Younger brothers. The “Monegaw Club” remained a popular destination throughout the turn of the century until the hotel burned down in 1927. Following this tragedy, the town never recovered and eventually became an unincorporated community by 1953.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Advertisement for Monegaw Springs mineral water, undated

The State Historical Society of Missouri has preserved several images of Monegaw Springs, as well as a letter from James Peckler who visited the town in 1903.

