Christmas Eve 1947 with KWTO

Happy Holidays from the State Historical Society of Missouri! On Christmas Eve in 1947, KWTO radio station aired Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to their listeners. The iconic play was performed by Springfield Little Theatre and narrated by Bill Ring. The audio clip included in this story is part of the Missouri Broadcasters Association Radio Archives Collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri. Listen above.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia KWTO Studio, circa 1945

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.