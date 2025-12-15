© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Stories from the Archives

Christmas Eve 1947 with KWTO

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST
KWTO's The Dial newsletter, December 1950
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
KWTO's The Dial newsletter, December 1950

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green takes us to a Christmas past with a clip of a performance of "A Christmas Carol" from KWTO and Springfield Little Theatre.

Happy Holidays from the State Historical Society of Missouri! On Christmas Eve in 1947, KWTO radio station aired Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to their listeners. The iconic play was performed by Springfield Little Theatre and narrated by Bill Ring. The audio clip included in this story is part of the Missouri Broadcasters Association Radio Archives Collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri. Listen above.

KWTO Studio, circa 1945
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
KWTO Studio, circa 1945

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Stories from the Archives
Haley Frizzle-Green
See stories by Haley Frizzle-Green