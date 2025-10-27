© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Stories from the Archives

Y.M.C.A. Halloween 1915

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published October 27, 2025 at 8:39 AM CDT
Y.M.C.A. Halloween Party, 1915
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Y.M.C.A. Halloween Party, 1915

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green looks back at how Springfield celebrated Halloween over a century ago.

Halloween is right around the corner and today’s story features a one hundred-and ten-year-old celebration. Held on October 30, 1915, over three-hundred people attended a Halloween party at the Y.M.C.A. building in downtown Springfield.

Y.M.C.A. Building, Springfield, Missouri, 1915
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Y.M.C.A. Building, Springfield, Missouri, 1915

Hosted annually by the Young Men’s Christian Association, the Halloween party offered guests refreshments, games, and spooky entertainment. Party-goers could visit the resident witch and learn their fortune, or they could explore haunted rooms and listen to ghost stories.

Y.M.C.A. Halloween Party invite, 1915
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Y.M.C.A. Halloween Party invite, 1915

A photograph of the party was taken by Pansy Knight and shows a group of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church members dressed as cowboys, doctors, and nurses. After the party ended, the resident witch was revealed to be the church’s pastor Reverend Grayson Tucker.

Springfield Leader and Press, 1915
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Springfield Leader and Press, 1915

Pansy Knight’s scrapbook is part of the Knight Family Collection. Events like the Halloween party are documented in her scrapbook, along with photographs, newspaper articles, and ephemera from local organizations in Springfield.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Stories from the Archives
Haley Frizzle-Green
See stories by Haley Frizzle-Green