Dr. William Deatherage and 1920's Stone County schools

Schools are back in session and this week’s episode takes a look at schoolhouses in the Ozarks. In a 1920s photo album, over sixty schools were photographed and described by Stone County health commissioner, Dr. William Deatherage.

In 1919, William Deatherage moved to Galena, Missouri, and opened Deatherage’s Drug Store. In addition to county health commissioner, he also worked as the medical examiner for the Stone County School District. After completing his annual health inspection, Deatherage created a photographic history of the sixty-three schools he visited.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Stallions School well and bluff view, circa 1922

His album includes images of the school buildings and grounds, outhouses, and wells. He also listed the names of teachers and total number of students. One set of images shows students playing baseball in front of Stallions School. Deatherage describes the school’s location as being eight miles south of Cape Fair, with 38 students and no toilets.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Hurley School, circa 1922

William Deatherage’s photograph album is housed at the State Historical Society of Missouri and has recently been digitized.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

