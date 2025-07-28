Located near Linn Creek, Camp Carry-On was the first privately-owned camp for girls west of the Mississippi River. The camp was established in 1917 by Natalie Wilson and Della Corum. Each season began on July 1 and lasted six weeks. The property consisted of an athletic field, a swimming hole, and an outdoor theatre. Girls from around the state visited the camp each summer and were required to take courses in first aid and swimming instruction. Float trips, scouting expeditions, and overnight hikes were also offered. From 1917 to 1930, Camp Carry-On was located on the banks of the Niangua River. After the construction of Bagnell Dam, Natalie Wilson moved the camp to Mountain View, where it remained active until 1942.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Camp Carry-On brochure, 1919

Along with images of Linn Creek before the dam, the State Historical Society of Missouri houses a Camp Carry-On Brochure from 1919, detailing camp activities, director and staff names, and tuition information.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia "Main Street of Linn Creek, soon to be submerged," 1930

