African American musician John William Boone, also known as “Blind Boone,” was born in Miami, Missouri, on May 17, 1864. As an infant he developed cerebral meningitis, an illness that was often fatal. At the time, the only known treatment led to blindness. Even without his sight, Boone had a talent for music starting at a young age. He played the piano by ear, since he could not read music, and learned new songs by listening closely to other musicians.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia John William "Blind" Boone and wife Eugenia Boone, circa 1900

Boone would go on to become a nationally known pianist and music composer, playing thousands of concerts across the United States. His tours also took him to several towns in the Ozarks, including Springfield, Joplin, and Greenfield. On June 1, 1927, Blind Boone retired after completing his forty-seventh season. He passed away four months later after suffering a heart attack.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Blind Boone Concert Company advertisement, circa 1920

The State Historical Society of Missouri houses several collections related to Blind Boone and his career including photographs, newspaper articles, and audio recordings.

To explore these collections and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org. Thanks for joining me for “Stories from the

Archives."