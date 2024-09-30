© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
Stories from the Archives

S. Fred Prince and Marvel Cave

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published September 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Marvel Cave Entrance and Cathedral Room, 1939
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Marvel Cave Entrance and Cathedral Room, 1939

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green looks at the S. Fred Prince Collection and Prince's work documenting caves and nature in the Ozarks.

Artist and self-taught naturalist S. Fred Prince first settled near Marvel Cave in 1893. Prince was hired to survey the cave by owner William Lynch, taking him almost two years to complete. The two men set up a tent in the Cathedral Room cavern and would live there for a week or even a month at a time. Prince’s cave diagram would later be used in Luella Owens’ book on Ozarks caves in 1899.

Map of the Central and Waterfall Caverns, 1936
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Map of the Central and Waterfall Caverns, 1936

Throughout the early 20th Century, Prince spent his days exploring Stone County’s hillside where he illustrated and catalogued native wildflowers, ferns and caves. He created a number of manuscripts, including The Ozarkian Uplift and the Marvel Caverns, which was published in September of 1936.

The S. Fred Prince Collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri contains copies of Prince’s manuscripts including The Ozarkian Uplift and the Marvel Caverns, as well as his work on wildflowers from 1899.

S. Fred Prince, circa 1907
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
S. Fred Prince, circa 1907

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside Missouri State University’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Tags
Stories from the Archives Stone County
Haley Frizzle-Green
See stories by Haley Frizzle-Green