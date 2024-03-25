In honor of Women’s History Month, today’s story covers the African American Heroines of Jericho at Joplin and the records of Guiding Star Court Number 15.

Affiliated with the Prince Hall Masons, an African American masonic order, the Heroines of Jericho consist entirely of women and adopted their name from the biblical Heroine of Jericho, Rahab. The Prince Hall Masons were the only masonic avenue open to the Black community after its founding in 1784. Missouri’s Grand Court was organized in St. Louis on May 18, 1874. The organization of Guiding Star Court Number 15 at Joplin is unknown, however, the earliest item in the collection is a receipt from 1916. Much like their Prince Hall counterparts, the Heroines of Jericho dedicated themselves to promoting friendship and charity, and relieving suffering by establishing sickness and burial plans for members.

The Heroines of Jericho, Guiding Star Court Number 15 Records contains meeting minutes, membership records, correspondence, and annual reports. Although it is unclear when the group disbanded, the collection ranges from 1916 to the mid-1950s.

