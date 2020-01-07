Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

What to do if you Suspect a Sinkhole

Dr. Doug Gouzie and graduate student Jordan Vega explore Smallin Civil War Cave.

Unimaginable and devastating. Those are words you might use to describe a sinkhole.

Dr. Doug Gouzie, geology professor at Missouri State University, explains why sinkholes are more common in Missouri than many other places in the world.

"About 60% of the rock underneath Missouri is limestone, or very closely related, dissolvable rock. About 20% of the country is that way, but that means only 20% of the country, including Missouri, has this kind of rock," Gouzie said. 

Gouzie studies land formations, like sinkholes, and how water forms them. Along with his graduate students, Gouzie spends many hours in caves across Missouri and on stream banks collecting water and sediment. Ultimately, he wants to predict the next sinkhole site.

"Over time a little bit of soil keeps washing down through a crack in the rock underground, and that gives you sort of a bowl shape or a saucer shape spot in your yard. That's probably the most common thing," he said. "Homeowners or even just a residents should not keep water running in that same place if they can - divert their drainage or their gutters and downspouts."

Gouzie reminds us that Fantastic Caverns wasn’t formed in a lifetime, but in a couple million years.

"It's not like you're watching the soil wash away from your yard down into a cave, or it's not even like a cave like Fantastic Caverns is forming this week underneath your house. It's that something has been going on for hundreds of thousands to millions of years, and opening those things up and carrying the soil away that filled those openings," he said.

Related Content

Mussels in MSU Lab to Provide Clean Waters in New Zealand

By Aug 6, 2019

Below the surface and in the clear water, mussels abound. In Missouri alone, there are at least 60 species of mussels that are actively keeping our waterways clean.

Dr. Chris Barnhart, distinguished professor of biology at Missouri State University, is an international expert on freshwater mussels. He knows their ecological value as filter feeders and helps to replenish populations where they have been depleted.

Seeing Global Warming Up Close

By Mar 26, 2019
Glacier in mountains

The world is constantly changing. Scientists and conservationists showcase events of climate change and global warming worldwide and are striving to slow down the effects.

Dr. Deb Finn, assistant professor of biology at Missouri State University, has spent her career studying flowing water environments, but she specifically loves the alpine streams, which are in high altitude environments above the permanent treeline. 

Volcanic Study Reveals Truth about Environment

By May 14, 2019
Volcano in Chile

Hundreds of volcanoes exist in the United States. Most are considered dormant and haven't erupted for more than 10,000 years. That doesn't mean that they can't or won't.

Dr. Gary Michelfelder, assistant professor in the department of geography, geology and planning at Missouri State University, says that though you may not know it, volcanoes affect our lives every day. 

Cheers to the Health Benefits of Grape Seeds

By Jan 29, 2019
Dr. Paul Durham

Over the last several years, wine enthusiasts have cheered over the revelation that red wine has positive health benefits. While many assumed it was the grapes, skins and juice providing the antioxidants, the grape seeds took the back seat - until now.

Dr. Paul Durham, distinguished professor of biology at Missouri State University, and Jessica Cox, graduate student in Durham’s lab, share the good news about their recent National Institutes of Health funded study in grape seed extract.