Weekend Outlook August 20-22, 2021

Bluegrass concerts will be held this weekend at Roaring River State Park. See Bakers and Friend Band Friday night (8/20) and the Flyin Buzzards Band, Sugar Mountain Band, Bakers and Friend Band and The Mayfields Saturday night (8/21) at 7 at the River Shelter.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday (8/20) from 4 to 6 at Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracion, 3935 W. Sunshine, in Springfield.

The Gillioz Theatre will show the film, “E.T.,” Friday night (8/20) at 7:30. Tickets are $10.

The Global Water Center has a temporary exhibit outside Battlefield Mall. The free educational, interactive exhibit is open Friday and Saturday (8/20-8/21) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (8/22) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVPs are requested.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation is holding an online silent auction through Saturday (8/21) at noon.

Friday 5K will be held Friday night (8/20) at 6 beginning at the Steel Creek Boat Launch. Walk and talk with a park ranger.

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company will present “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” through August 28 at Drury’s Wilhoit Theatre. Tickets are pay what you will.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Desperate Measures” through Sunday (8/22) at SCT Backlot, 2025 E. Chestnut Expressway.

The 54th Ozarks Antique Auto Club will host a swap meet Friday through Sunday (8/20-8/22) at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Wichita at Hammons Field Friday, Saturday and Sunday (8/20-8/22).

The History Museum on the Square presents the exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” through October 17.

The Buffalo National River will host a Full Moon Hike Friday night (8/20) at 8 at the Indian Rockhouse/Overlook Trail Parking Lot.

The Kiwanis Club of Republic is hosting the Kiwanis Fall Festival Friday and Saturday (8/20-8/21) at Garoutte Field in Republic with rides, game booths, food and Bingo.

Victory Mission will host Victory Garden Harvest Meals Saturday (8/21) at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the organization and the people it serves.

The NAMI Neon Night Run will start Saturday night (8/21) at 8:30 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield. It includes a 5K timed event and one-mile untimed event and features an illuminated trail, DJ and photo booth.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host Storytelling Day Saturday (8/21) to celebrate the National Park Service’s 105th birthday. The event will be held outdoors under a tent. At 11 a.m., Kavan Stull will present “Harry S. Truman, World War I Memories,” and at noon, Nanda Nunnelly will present “Ida B. Wells: Educator, Investigative Journalist, Civil Rights Leader and Feminist.”

The Ozarks Model Railroad Association will hold a train show Saturday (8/21) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oasis Conference Center, 2546 N. Glenstone in Springfield.

An artillery demonstration will be held Saturday (8/21) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every hour on the hour at Tour Stop 5 at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon will present a program about songbirds, geared toward kids, Saturday morning (8/21) at 10. Take a hike to see the birds’ preferred habitat and try to locate them. A come and go activity about songbirds will be held at the nature center from 11 to 2.

Roaring River State Park near Cassville will host Movies Under the Stars Saturday night (8/21) at dusk. See “Journey to the Center of the Earth” on the hill above the park store.

The annual Kids Free Fishing Day for kids 15 and younger will be held Saturday (8/21) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Roaring River State Park near Cassville. Kids will be able to fish for free and are encouraged to take their own equipment. There will be various programs throughout the day.

A guided tour of Beaver Jim’s Farmstead at the Buffalo National River will be held Saturday morning (8/21) at 10. Registration is required.

Nixa Parks will host an indoor garage sale Saturday (8/21) from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the X Center, 701 N. Taylor Way.

A Garden Walk & Talk at the Springfield Botanical Gardens’ Dwarf Conifer Garden will be held Saturday afternoon (8/21) at 1. A tram will be available to take participants to the garden.

The program, “Backpack Buddy Adventure: Insects!” will be held at 11:15 Saturday morning (8/21) at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

An informational meeting will be held Saturday (8/21) at 5 p.m. at the Stockton State Park Amphitheatre. This is your chance to give input about the park and talk to park officials.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday afternoon (8/21) from 2 to 4 at the Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center, 918 E. Calhoun in Springfield.

“Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting” will be held Saturday night (8/21) at 7 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River. Paint with watercolor along the Buffalo River.

The Craft Beer Bash 2021 to benefit Hope Foundation will be held Saturday (8/21) from noon to 5 on Park Central Square.

The Branson Landing Concert Series will feature the band, Sequal Dose Fanzz, Saturday night (8/21) at 6:30 by the fountains and flames at Branson Landing.

An open house at the Gray-Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic, will be held Sunday (8/22) from 1:30 to 4:30.

The 8th Annual Sam Biggs Memorial Bike Show & Poker Run will be held Saturday (8/21) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Connecting Grounds’ Summer Outdoor Movie Series continues Saturday night (8/21) at 7:30 at 4341 W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield. The featured film will be “The Pursuit of Happiness.” Take blankets or lawn chairs.

The Buffalo National River will hold a morning hike Sunday morning (8/22) at 9. Meet at the Indian Rockhouse/Overlook Trail Head parking lot.

The Essentials film series at The Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, will feature the 1973 film, “Paper Moon,” at 6 p.m. Sunday (8/22) and 7 p.m. Monday (8/23).