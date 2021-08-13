Weekend Outlook August 13-15, 2021

The Buffalo National River will host “Perseids in Time: Night Sky Viewing” Friday night (8/13) at 10 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater. A park ranger will talk about the Perseid Meteor Shower and then participants will watch the night sky for shooting stars.

Studio Live on KSMU at noon Friday (8/13) will feature the band, Drifters Mile. And the band will perform live at Studio Live Social Hour Friday night at 6 at Tie & Timber Beer Company.

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, 3825 W. Farm Rd. 146 in Springfield, will host Family Fishing Night Friday night (8/13) from 6 to 9. If you rent gear from the park, the cost is $10 per participant, but the cost is $5 if you take your own gear. The fee includes bait, bonfire access and unlimited cow train rides and bounce house entries.

Moonlight Movies in the Park will feature the film, “Brave,” Friday night (8/13) at 7 at 408 E. Bumgarner Blvd. in Strafford. Rescue One will have dogs at the event that are available for adoption. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company will present “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” through August 28 at Drury’s Wilhoit Theatre. Tickets are pay what you will.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Desperate Measures” through August 22 at SCT Backlot, 2025 E. Chestnut Expressway.

Springfield-Greene Park Board outdoor pools remain open through Sunday (8/15). After Sunday, Fassnight Pool will be the only pool open, and will be open on weekends only through September 6.

Bluegrass music concerts will be held this weekend at Roaring River State Park near Cassville. Friday night’s (8/13) concert will feature the Spillwater Drive Band, and Saturday’s concert will feature the Sugar Mountain Band. The concerts will start at 7 p.m. at the River Shelter.

The Buffalo National River will present the program, “The River’s Edge,” for children Friday afternoon (8/13) at 3. A park ranger will talk about the critters that call the Buffalo River home. Wear water shoes and meet at the Buffalo Point D Loop Bathhouse.

The Buffalo National River will host Friday 5k Friday night (8/13) at 6 starting at the Steel Creek Boat Launch. Walk and talk with a park ranger. Leashed pets are welcome.

The History Museum on the Square presents the exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” through October 17.

The Shoal Creek Water Festival will be held Saturday (8/14) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Learn about conservation, water quality and ecology as you take part in various activities.

The Route 66 Vaccination Clinic will be held Saturday (8/14) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Route 66 Car Museum, 1634 W. College in Springfield. Those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine will receive free admission to the museum.

VFW Post 5293 will host the Blood & Steel on Route 66 Car & Bike Show Saturday (8/14) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3301 W. 1st St. in Joplin.

The 1st Annual Mighty Oak Lodge Car Show will be held Saturday (8/14) starting at 9 a.m. in Lebanon.

Connect2Culture’s series, JOMO Jammin’ in July, will feature the band, Lem Sheppard and Jomo Jazz, Saturday night (8/14) at 7 at Joplin’s Mercy Park. RSVPs are requested.

A tour of the Parkman-Hickman Farmstead at the Buffalo National River will be held Saturday morning (8/14) at 10. Reservations are required.

A guided walk at the Collier Homestead at the Buffalo National River will begin at 7 Saturday night (8/14). Learn the story of one of the last families to settle the Tyler Bend area in the early 20th Century.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will present living history programs this weekend. At the Ray House, there will be people portraying the Ray Family both Saturday and Sunday. And Saturday, there will be programs at Tour Stop 5.

The program, “Who was George Washington Carver?” will be held Saturday and Sunday (8/14-8/15) at 11 a.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO.

The Harry S. Truman Birthplace State Historic Site in Lamar will hold an informational meeting Saturday morning (8/14) at 10. Learn about the park’s current status and future plans and give feedback about the site to park staff.

The Gillioz Theatre will host an Historical Tour Sunday afternoon (8/15) at 2. Tickets are $10, and participation is limited.

“Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting” will be held Sunday morning (8/15) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River. Paint with watercolor along the Buffalo River.

Children can learn about the butterflies that live around the Buffalo River during a program Sunday afternoon (8/15) at 2 at the Tyler Bend Visitor Center at the Buffalo National River.