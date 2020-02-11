Voter Registration Deadline Is Wednesday For Those Who Wish To Cast A Ballot In The March Primary

Voter registration for the March Presidential Preference Primary Election in Greene County ends Wednesday, February 12.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said you can register in person at the County Clerk’s Office in the Historic Courthouse at 940 N. Boonville, Room 113 or at any Springfield-Greene County Library branch.

You’ll need to take an acceptable form of identification such as a driver’s license, current utility bill or bank statement.

If you’ve moved since the last election, you’ll need to complete a change of residency for a voter’s registration address on or before the day of the election.