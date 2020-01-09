Three New Members Appointed to MSU Board Of Governors

The Missouri State University Board of Governors has three new members. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the appointment of Lynn Parman of Parkville, Jay Wasson of Nixa and Christopher Waters of Kansas City.

Parman is chief operating officer of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. She has a bachelor of science in public administration from MO State. According to a news release from the governor's office, Parman previously served as the vice president of business development for McCownGordon Construction and as President and CEO of the American Royal Association. Parman was named to Ingram’s 40 Under 40 list recognizing Kansas City’s top business and community leaders under 40 years of age. She has also received the International Economic Development Council’s Cluster Based Strategy of the Year Award for the creation and execution of the KC Animal Health Corridor initiative.

Wasson served as a state senator from 2010 to 2018 and a state representative from 2002 to 2010. He’s a real estate developer who has also served as mayor of Nixa. He recently served on the Tourism Commission. According to the governor's office, "During his legislative career, he received multiple awards, including the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives Legislative Leadership Award and the Missouri Economic Development Council Appreciation Award." Wasson is a graduate of Nixa High School.

Waters is a financial advisor for the Hennings Waters Group Private Wealth Management at Baird & Co. He has a bachelor of science in general business and marketing from MO State. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and spent a large part of his career in the Institutional Equity Research Sales and Trading Department at George K. Baum & Company, Stifel Nicoluas and Oppenheimer, according to the governor's office. Waters previously served on the Kansas City Securities Association Board of Directors and as chairman of the Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet.