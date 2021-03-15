St. Louis Co. Leader: 'Fumbled' Vaccine Rollout Frustrating

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri teachers and other school workers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The move comes even as the leader of the state’s largest jurisdiction said Missouri's “fumbled vaccine rollout” continues to frustrate urban residents.

Phase 1B, Tier 3 of Missouri’s vaccination plan went into effect Monday, adding educators and school staff along with transportation and infrastructure workers to those eligible for shots. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page stressed the importance of vaccinating teachers so schools can return to full in-person learning. But he noted that the St. Louis region is still a long way from vaccinating those in earlier vaccination groups