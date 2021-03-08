Springfield Public School District Announces Next Superintendent

Dr. Grenita Lathan will be the new superintendent of the Springfield Public School District. She was chosen by the SPS Board of Education after a nationwide search. Lathan will be the first female and the first Black person to lead the district.

Lathan is currently the interim superintendent for Houston Independent School District, the seventh largest school district in the nation and the largest in Texas, according to SPS. She’s spent 30 years in education.

SPS Board of Education president. Dr. Alina Lehnert, said in a news release that board members were in unanimous agreement that Lathan “is the most qualified to lead our district.”

In a welcome message to the community, Lathan said what motivates her as a leader is having the opportunity to serve with other like-minded people who want to make a difference in children’s lives.

She said you’ll see her out and about in the district.

"I believe in building relationships, but I believe everyone plays an important role in ensuring that children receive a quality education," said Lathan.

She acknowledged that the past year has been a difficult year. But she encouraged parents and kids not to give up and to “continue to afford staff members in the district grace and understanding” and to share any needs with district employees.

"But just know that we are all in this together, and I'd like to thank teachers and support staff members for just giving it your all and to just hang on in there," said Lathan. "We have just a few short months to end out this school year."

Lathan said she’s really excited about the 2021-2022 school year.

She’ll begin her new position on July 1, taking over for Dr. John Jungmann who is retiring.

SPS plans a series of virtual and in-person meetings after spring break to allow the public to meet the new superintendent.