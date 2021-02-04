Springfield Area Getting Amazon Facility

Listen here.

As online retail continues to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon is continuing to invest in more and more states, like Missouri, with the announcement of a new Springfield facility set to open this spring.

Amazon announced last year the construction of a fulfillment center in Republic. Since then, the billion dollar company has announced that it would continue expansion into Missouri, with two AMXL facilities to be added in Joplin and Springfield.

These facilities will serve as distribution centers for larger products like televisions, couches, refrigerators and more.

Springfield Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Economic Development, Ryan Mooney, said this collaborative project with Amazon is one of the first of many that Amazon will bring to Southwest Missouri. Mooney also said that the Chamber would continue aiding Amazon in future projects.

“As they continue to invest in our area, we’re going to help facilitate that,” Mooney said.

In a press release, Amazon said that these facilities will create “hundreds” of jobs, all paying a starting wage of $15.00 an hour, and day one benefits. Mooney said this will have a major impact on the area’s economy and its citizens.

“It’s going to be a significant number of jobs here, in addition to the ones that they’re already creating in republic, so great news from Amazon,” Mooney said.

For more information on how to apply for one of these positions, visit https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/.

The Springfield AMXL Site is set to open in March and is located at 2960 North Martin Ave.