SGCHD Director, Clay Goddard, To Retire From Public Health In February

The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Clay Goddard, is retiring from the position, according to a news release from the health department Wednesday.

Goddard’s last day with the department will be February 26, the release said.

Goddard, who has received statewide praise for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, began as an intern at the health department 25 years ago before rising through the ranks of leadership.

Goddard has accepted the position of Senior Director of Public Health Transformation at the Missouri Foundation for Health, an independent foundation that works to create policy and health changes that improve the lives of Missourians. Some of the foundation's top issues are access to health care, behavioral health and suicide prevention.

“Being part of our community’s response to this pandemic has and always will be the highlight and great privilege of my career,” Goddard is quoted as saying in the news release.