Rural Counties Doing Best, And Worst, At Vaccinations

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Rural Missouri counties are both the most and least successful at getting COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of residents. That's according to data from the state’s coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday.

Shelby County, with just 6,400 residents in a remote area of northeast Missouri, has provided at least one dose of the vaccine to 20.7% of residents. Atchison County has vaccinated 20.2% of residents. Among the top 15 counties for vaccinations, only Cape Girardeau County has more than 50,000 residents. Pulaski County, with 52,000 residents, has the lowest vaccination rate at just 4.2%, followed by other outstate counties.