Roy Blunt Among U.S. Senators Planning To Hold Hearings On Security Failures At The U.S. Capitol

U.S. senators, including Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, plan to hold hearings on security failures at the U.S. capitol building.

U.S. Senators Blunt and Amy Klobuchar, leaders of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration; and Gary Peters and Rob Portman, leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced plans in a statement Friday. They also said they plan to conduct joint oversight of the security failures after a violent mob stormed the capitol Wednesday and interrupted the formal count of the Electoral College votes.

The statement reads, “Wednesday’s violent and criminal acts directed at our Capitol, a symbol of American Democracy, will forever be a stain on our nation’s history. Due to the heroic acts of many, the perpetrators of this attack failed to achieve their goal. It is our duty as bipartisan leaders of the Senate committees with jurisdiction over homeland security, oversight and Capitol operations to examine the security failures that led to Wednesday’s attack. Let us be clear: An attack on the Capitol Building is an attack on every American. We plan to conduct oversight and hold bipartisan hearings on these horrific events, and work together to make the necessary reforms to ensure this never happens again.”