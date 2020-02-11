Public Input Needed To Help Nixa Plan For The Future

The City of Nixa kicks off what it calls a community-wide brainstorm Tuesday. The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for “Imagine Nixa” at 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Anyone will be able to go to imaginenixa.com to learn about the vision and values set by Nixa City Council. They can also make suggestions and share ideas for what the city should do to make that vision reality.

The community-wide brainstorm will run until May 17. After that, all ideas will be considered and analyzed to determine which ones should be included as action steps in the city’s five-year strategic plan, according to a news release from the City of Nixa.

The strategic plan will be adopted by Nixa City Council later this fall.