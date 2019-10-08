Promoting the Study of Religion for 50 Years

A group of Missouri State University religious studies students visit a Hindu temple with their instructor Dr. Micki Pulleyking (center, first row).

The Department of Religious Studies at Missouri State University turns 50 this year.

Created in 1969, the department is the oldest and largest department of its kind in a public university in Missouri. It offers both undergraduate and graduate programs. 

Dr. Stephen Berkwitz, professor and department head of religious studies at MSU, highlights the department, its achievements over the years and plans for its 50th anniversary celebration.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary year, Berkwitz says the department has several plans in the works. They include a public reception and a religion-related panel session at the Library Center in Springfield. Details will be confirmed soon.

To find out more about the upcoming events, as well as the Department of Religious Studies in general, visit its website.

Missouri State University
College of Humanities and Public Affairs
Department of Religious Studies
Dr. Stephen Berkwitz

